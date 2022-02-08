1025Connect Selects NYI as Strategic Partner for Relaunch

WESTBURY, NY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1025Connect is excited to announce a unique partnership with NYI focused on the relaunch of 1025Connect to enable the next phase of growth. The partnership will facilitate highly relevant and strategic interconnection and infrastructure solutions to support the growing needs of the national and international subsea cable and interconnection community as well as businesses with cloud, edge, and other low-latency requirements in the New York metro area.



1025Connect’s facility is known for its proximity to global subsea systems and its ability to connect these systems to terrestrial networks, with the optional ability to bypass Manhattan for greater network diversity. The facility serves as host to the easternmost peering point in the New York metro area, providing the closest access to Europe and the “Continental Edge.”

“We’re ready to take 1025Connect to the next level and thrilled to partner with NYI to make this a reality,” says Henry Bergmann, Managing Member of 1025Connect. “With NYI’s deep technical expertise, New York Metro area experience, strategic presence at 60 Hudson Street in NYC, managed services capabilities, and extensive industry partnerships, we envision the creation of a highly valuable and differentiated infrastructure asset.”

In addition to helping augment 1025Connect by facilitating custom interconnection solutions and integrating NYI’s comprehensive suite of managed infrastructure services, NYI will act as a strategic operations partner, managing 1025Connect’s sales, business development, marketing, and customer success functions.

“This partnership is all about driving transformation and making the 1025Connect offering more relevant to the targeted demographic, be it national or international,” adds NYI Co-Founder & COO Phillip Koblence. “NYI will help facilitate end-to-end interconnection solutions, simplifying deployments whether those involve subsea cables, a New York City bypass, access to interconnection through our facility at 60 Hudson Street or other access points. The goal is to offer a seamless customer experience by enabling 1025Connect to become the premier facilitator of interconnection on the Eastern Seaboard.”

About 1025Connect

1025Connect is the premier, carrier-neutral interconnection facility with direct access to subsea cable systems and a global Internet Exchange on Long Island. Featuring no monthly recurring cross-connect fees, 1025Connect is located at the crossroads of the region’s most critical intercontinental Internet traffic routes. Visit https://1025connect.com/ for more information.

About NYI

NYI is a global provider of hybrid infrastructure, network, and interconnection solutions. The company is known for cutting through the complexity of the IT landscape and facilitating custom solutions to address the critical infrastructure and connectivity needs of clients across industries. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners.

