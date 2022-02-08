Card and Board Games Market 2022-2027 | Top Players (Asmodee Editions, Goliath B.V, Grand Prix International, Hasbro, Ravensburger) | Regions (Americas, APAC, Europe, MEA) | Report by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Card and Board Games Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Card and Board Games market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Board games are played using a board where pieces or counters are places and moved over the board. It also includes cards and dice games.

Board games are witnessing a high-value proposition for investors and general population than other advanced video games. A major factor that is encouraging the general population to invest is that board games are easy to understand and people can connect with the concept rapidly and can set realistic targets. Hence the increase in crowdfunding platforms for the game publishers is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market.

Card and Board Games Market is estimated to growth USD 2.9 bn during 2021-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens, are increasingly being translated into the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets. The increasing digitization of these games is one the emerging trends that is going to boost the market during the forecast period.

The board games market continues to face a challenge from the digital games segment, however, the market along with other games segment have remained stable in the past three years.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Card and Board Games Market Are:



Asmodee Editions

Goliath B.V.

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

Segment by Type:

Card and Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPGs

Segment by Application:

Offline Retail

Online Retail

Card and Board Games market reports offers key study on the market position of the Card and Board Games manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Main Points Covers from TOC:

1 Card and Board Games Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Card and Board Games

1.2 Card and Board Games Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Card and Board Games Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Card and Dice Games

1.2.3 Collectible Card Games

1.2.4 Miniature Games

1.2.5 RPGs

1.3 Card and Board Games Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Card and Board Games Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Offline Retail

1.3.3 Online Retail

1.4 Global Card and Board Games Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Card and Board Games Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Card and Board Games Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Card and Board Games Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Card and Board Games Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Card and Board Games Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Card and Board Games Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Card and Board Games Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Card and Board Games Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Card and Board Games Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Card and Board Games Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Card and Board Games Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Card and Board Games Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Card and Board Games Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Card and Board Games Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Card and Board Games Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Card and Board Games Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Card and Board Games Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Card and Board Games Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Card and Board Games Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Card and Board Games Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Card and Board Games Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Card and Board Games Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Card and Board Games Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Card and Board Games Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Card and Board Games Price by Application (2016-2021)

Continued…

