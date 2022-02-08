World Repositioning IV Therapeutics Delivery Systems Market Research Report 2021: Drug Delivery Device Evolution, The Trend Toward Patient Self-Administration, & Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delivery Systems for Repositioning IV Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As currently formulated, a significant number of therapeutic drugs require dosage volumes or possess viscosities well in excess of the upper range for traditional subcutaneous delivery. These drugs are currently delivered via infusion.

The demographics of patient populations and the current trend in therapeutic drug development are converging to create an increasingly steep demand curve for infusion. The costs and logistics of this convergence are a major driver of the energy behind small form factor subcutaneous infusion devices.

As the adoption of and acceptance of self-administered therapies grows, patients are spending less time with physicians and are playing a greater role in the delivery and management of their treatments. This dramatic shift in healthcare delivery is creating a need for devices that mask an underlying layer of complexity via design initiatives that are patient friendly.

What You Will Learn

What delivery systems are currently marketed or in development for IV therapeutics repositioning, who are the suppliers, and what are the device specifics?

What are the therapeutic markets being targeted by IV to subcutaneous delivery systems?

What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for qualifying SC delivery systems for IV drug administration?

What are the major factors that will drive ambulatory subcutaneous infusion systems demand?

What is the addressable market for subcutaneous infusion systems?

What is the expected impact of subcutaneous infusion systems on drug delivery markets?

Who are the significant players in this segment? What are their strategies? Who are their alliance partners?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Injectable/Infusible Market Segment Dynamics

Drug Development Trends

Drug Delivery Device Evolution

The Trend toward Patient Self-Administration

Enabling Technology

Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Subcutaneous Infusion Systems - Design Factors

Volumes and Viscosities

Primary Packaging

Injection Method

Device Electronics

Subcutaneous Infusion Devices - Market Segments

The Cost and Logistical Burden of Out-patient Infusion

Biologicals

High Volume Drugs

Duration Dependent Administration Drugs

Subcutaneous Infusion Systems Device Analysis

enFuse (Enable Injections)

Libertas (Becton Dickinson)

Evolve (Becton Dickinson)

SensePatch (Sensile Medical/Gerresheimer)

SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)

SmartDose Preloaded (West Pharmaceuticals)

Unbranded Device (Sorrel Medical)

Unbranded Device (Subcuject)

YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)

Pod (Stevanato)

Market Factors

Self-Administration and Patient Compliance

Regulatory Guidance and Product Approvals

Healthcare Economics

Drug Product Differentiation

Market Participant Profiles

Companies Mentioned

