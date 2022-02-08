Global smart water management market size to record 11.1% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global smart water management market size was worth USD 5.44 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027, to amass a valuation of 11.37 billion by the year 2027.

Besides, in-depth segmentation studies, including offering type, solution type, water meters, service type and end-users are provided for a granular view of the industry. Proceeding further, the study evaluates leading industry players with respect to their financials, product/service portfolio, and major developments like mergers, partnerships, and investments.

The major driving factors for industry growth are rapid urbanization and widespread use of advanced technologies for innovating smart solutions. Furthermore, as the number of smart cities grows, smart water management system suppliers should see increased revenue prospects.

In addition, smart water management is playing an increasingly important role in the smart city revolution, which is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. However, shortage of skilled workers may stymie market expansion over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on offering, worldwide smart water management industry is branched into solutions, services, and water meters. In terms of solution meters, the market is categorized into analytics & data management, enterprise asset management, smart irrigation management, security, mobile workforce management, advance pressure management, customer information system & billing, network management, leak detection, and other solutions.

On the basis of service, the market is split into professional services and managed services. With respect to end-user terrain, the business vertical is classified into industrial & commercial, and residential segments.

Regional scope:

Considering the regional scope, North America currently holds a significant share in the industry, driven by the growing need for sustainable energy solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific smart water management market is expected to register a notable CAGR during 2021-2027, owing to rapid urbanization and the growing number of smart cities in the region.

Competitive dashboard:

The competitive landscape of the industry is defined by major players such as Badger Meter, Inc., Trimble Inc., Suez S.A., Itron Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., IBM Corp., and Siemens AG.

Global Smart Water Management Market, by Offering (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Solutions

Services

Water Meters

Global Smart Water Management Market, by Solution Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Analytics & Data Management

Enterprise Asset Management

Smart Irrigation Management

Security

Mobile Workforce Management

Advanced Pressure Management

Customer Information System & Billing

Network Management

Leak Detection

Others

Global Smart Water Management Market, by Services (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Professional Service

Managed Service

Global Smart Water Management Market, End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Global Smart Water Management Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Smart Water Management Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Badger Meter, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Suez S.A.

Itron Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Siemens AG.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Water Management Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Water Management Market, by Offering, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Water Management Market, by Water Meter, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Smart Water Management Market, by Solutions, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Smart Water Management Market, by Services , 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Smart Water Management Market, by End-Users, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Water Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Water Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Water Management Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rapid urbanization

3.1.1.2. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies for innovating smart solution

Market Challenges

3.1.1.3. Lack of skilled workforce

3.1.2. Market Opportunities

3.1.2.1. Increasing role of smart water management in the smart city revolution

Chapter 4. Global Smart Water Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Water Management Market, by Offering

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Water Management Market by Offering, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Water Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart Water Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Water Meters

5.4.2. Solutions

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Smart Water Management Market, by Water Meters

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Water Management Market by Water Meters, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Water Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Water Meters 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart Water Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. AMR Meters

6.4.2. AMI Meters

Chapter 7. Global Smart Water Management Market, by Solutions Meters

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Smart Water Management Market by Solutions Meters, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Smart Water Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solutions Meters 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Smart Water Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Enterprise Asset Management

7.4.2. Analytics and data management

7.4.3. Security

7.4.4. Smart irrigation management

7.4.5. Advanced pressure management

7.4.6. Mobile workforce management

7.4.7. Network management

7.4.8. Customer information system and billing

7.4.9. Leak detection

7.4.10. Other Solutions

Chapter 8. Global Smart Water Management Market, by Service

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Smart Water Management Market by Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Smart Water Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Smart Water Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Professional Services

8.4.2. Managed Services

Chapter 9. Global Smart Water Management Market, by End User

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Smart Water Management Market by End User, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Smart Water Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Smart Water Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Commercial and Industrial

9.4.2. Residential

Chapter 10. Global Smart Water Management Market, Regional Analysis

