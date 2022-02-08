FEDERAL INDIAN DAY SCHOOL CLASS MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SUBMIT A CLAIM BEFORE THE JULY 13, 2022, DEADLINE

OTTAWA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With approximately six months to the claim submission deadline on July 13, 2022, Class Counsel encourages all Class Members who attended a Federal Indian Day School to submit a claim. Across Canada, more than 130,000 individuals have already submitted a claim towards the settlement, and this number is increasing by the day.

Class Members who have yet to submit a claim do not have to navigate this process on their own. All Class Members are eligible for free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms through Class Counsel (Gowling WLG). In-community workshops are provided to a number of communities, while online webinars are accessible to anyone who has questions or requires more information on how to complete their Claim Form. Additionally, 24-hour mental health support is available to anyone in distress through the Hope for Wellness Help Line.

“We recognize and honour the strength it takes to go through this claims process,” says Cam Cameron, Class Counsel lead for Indian Day Schools Implementation. “For those who attended a Federal Indian Day School but have yet to submit a Claim Form, we want you to know we are here to help you. With a few months before the deadline, we know there are still many people who have yet to file a Claim Form. We hope to avoid anyone feeling rushed or being left out. That’s why we are encouraging people to take the next step now.”

Former students of Federal Indian Day Schools who suffered harm while attending the school may be eligible for compensation, ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 based on the personal harm experienced. To be eligible for compensation, Claimants must have attended one of the identified Day Schools listed on Schedule K of the Settlement Agreement. More information about the Claims Process and Schedule K can be found on the website at indiandayschools.com.

The settlement also includes a Legacy Fund of $200 million, managed by Day School survivors through the McLean Day Schools Settlement Corporation, to support commemoration projects, health and wellness projects, and language and culture initiatives.



Supports available for Class Members



Class Counsel is committed to supporting Class Members through the Claims Process. Individuals can receive free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms by calling the Gowling WLG call centre at 1-844-539-3815 or emailing dayschools@gowlingwlg.com



Class Counsel is also hosting online Claims Assistance Webinars via Zoom that provide virtual support for communities. Webinars, offered in both English and French, provide guidance on how to complete a claim form. This virtual support will continue to the July 13, 2022 deadline, ensuring uninterrupted service throughout COVID-19. Dates and times for these webinars can be found online at www.indiandayschools.com/en/contact/presentations/



Further, the Argyle Community Support Program is offering free, one-on-one trauma-informed support completing Claim Forms in a number of communities across Canada. Class Counsel is also available to assist during the Argyle support sessions. Cultural and mental health supports are available to all who participate. To learn more about this program and support sessions available in specific communities, please visit: www.indiandayschools.com/en/community-support-program.



Mental health counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Hope for Wellness Hotline. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.