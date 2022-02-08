Vir Biotechnology Appoints Johanna Friedl-Naderer as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Global

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the appointment of Johanna Friedl-Naderer as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Global, effective March 2, 2022. Reporting to Vir’s Chief Executive Officer George Scangos, Ph.D., and joining Vir’s senior leadership team, Friedl-Naderer will be responsible for shaping the company’s corporate and portfolio strategy, leading the global commercial organization and driving business development efforts.



“Johanna is an experienced commercial executive with an impressive range of global operational expertise and leadership success, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her again,” said Dr. Scangos. “She will be critical to the future growth and success of Vir, as we accelerate and build our portfolio of medicines aimed at serious infectious diseases, and continue to expand patient access to our first commercial product.”

Prior to joining Vir, Friedl-Naderer was President of Europe, Canada & Partner Markets for Biogen, where she served on the company’s Global Leadership Team. During her more than 20-year tenure at Biogen, she held positions of increasing responsibility across a wide range of functions, building and leading teams in advancing access to groundbreaking medicines for the treatment of devastating neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease.

Friedl-Naderer has also served on several boards, including the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries & Associations (EFPIA), the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, Interpharma and the council of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

“Under the leadership of George Scangos and an impressive senior executive team, Vir’s scientific trajectory has been swift and its impact on patients around the world significant,” said Friedl-Naderer. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to such an important mission of addressing some of the world’s most serious infectious diseases, and to help further the Company’s growth and evolution.”

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus.

