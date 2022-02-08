Media Advisory: Canada wears red for women’s heart health on February 13

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities across the country are recognizing February 13 with official proclamations. Historic and popular buildings, landmarks, bridges, signs and storefronts will be illuminated red. Canada will dress in red and take to social media to participate in the national conversation about women’s heart health. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in women worldwide and in Canada, research suggests death rates due to heart disease is on the rise.



Wear Red Canada is celebrated annually on February 13 to raise awareness about women’s heart health. Events nationwide are hosted by the Canadian Women's Heart Health Alliance and powered by the Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

On February 13, people from coast to coast to coast will:

wear red and share key messages about women’s heart health to social media using the hashtag #HerHeartMatters.





attend a national livestream presentation about the importance of heart and vascular disease prevention and recovery. Confirmed speakers include Team Canada Olympian Madison Mailey (gold medalist, women's rowing), Angela Dufour (Olympian performance dietitian), and celebrity chef Andy Hay (MasterChef Canada), among others.





(gold medalist, women's rowing), (Olympian performance dietitian), and celebrity chef (MasterChef Canada), among others. in high schools across the country, students will learn the importance of women's heart and vascular health, how to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack, what to do in an emergency, and how to be better advocates for women’s heart health at school and in their communities.





use dozens of curated heart health resources to learn about different types of heart disease, prevention, treatment, and how to communicate with health providers.





participate in a 5k virtual event to promote awareness for women’s heart health.



“In 2022, women continue to be under studied, under treated, under diagnosed, and under aware when it comes to their heart health, a truth even more alarming considering heart disease is a woman’s leading killer despite being largely preventable.” – Dr. Thais Coutinho, head of the Division of Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, and chair of the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre.

To learn more and to see a complete list of Wear Red Canada initiatives, visit wearredcanada.ca.

