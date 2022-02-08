PharmaCosta: La Tribu, The Coffee Bean that Surpasses Big Brands Through The Best Coffee Ever

Vancouver, CA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacosta Coffee Holdings Inc. is part of a third-generation, established, single-origin specialty coffee farm in Colombia with rights to execute on more than 128 acres of optimal growing conditions for over 20million business lines.

The coffee producer and distributor operates on the Business-to-Consumers (B2C) operation, which is their flagship product La Tribu Coffee and has Business-to-Business (B2B) operations where they provide the best quality product to renowned brands across the globe.

Mathieu Gigault's move to Columbia in 2018 brought the Founder to develop PharmaCosta Coffee Holdings and La Tribu Coffee - the company's own single-origin specialty coffee grown in the Columbian Highlands. The Colombian operational team at PharmaCosta are professionals and experienced cultivators with global operational experience, ensuring the coffee beans are carefully grown, picked, and roasted for the highest quality whole bean coffee.

Made from 100% Arabica beans, they are always roasted in small batches to ensure the best quality and freshness.

Arabica beans taste better because the increase in sugar gives the coffee a better taste, a cleaner mouthfeel, and a decrease in bitterness. It's a self-pollinating plant, this means the variety remains the same with fewer mutations, giving a more consistent bean production. Arabica contains almost 60% more lipids and almost twice the amount of sugar than Robusta. These play an essential part in the flavor of the aroma and body of the coffee.

“Incredibly balanced. Not acidic. Wow. I have been using Nespresso for the past 8 years, and I had no idea what I was missing. I used to only drink Nespresso and Starbucks coffee as a cappuccino (with lots of milk) because otherwise, it was too bitter. Good coffee doesn't have to be bitter. Bye Nespresso. See you Starbucks. There is a new coffee in town”, reviewed B. Gusko.

For more information on the finest coffee beans in town, please visit https://www.latribucoffee.com/?v=3e8d115eb4b3#shop

About Pharmacosta Coffee Holdings Inc

PharmaCosta Coffee Holdings Inc. is a Canadian coffee production and distribution company with high-value assets that operate from farm to table, serving consumers and brands worldwide. Founded by Matt Gigault at 2018, he aims to serve coffee of the highest caliber to coffee drinkers around the world, one bean at a time. PharmaCosta is capable of executing on a greenfield operation from concept, development, and start-up to a profitable operation.

Website: https://www.latribucoffee.com/?v=3e8d115eb4b3#shop



