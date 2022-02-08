English Danish

Company announcement no. 2





Spar Nord Bank A/S publishes listing prospectus for the admission to trading

and listing of DKK 600,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Fixed to Floating Rate Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes





In continuation of company announcement 6/2021 (1 March 2021), Spar Nord hereby announces that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has



today approved a listing prospectus of the DKK 600,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Fixed to Floating Rate Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes.

The bonds (DK0030484464) issued with 8 March 2021 as the value date are now admitted for trading and official listing on NASDAQ OMX

Copenhagen with the first listing date on 9 February 2022.

The prospectus will be available at https://www.sparnord.com/en/investor-relations/#debtinfo





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Jan Frølund Poulsen, Head of Funding, on tel. +45 9634 4209, or Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.





Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





