GPON Market revenue to cross USD 30 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The GPON market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 30 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing advancements in fiber-optic networks and the increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications across corporate enterprises are contributing to the market growth.

The growing penetration of IoT in applications, such as smart cities and autonomous vehicles to massive sensor networks, for monitoring environmental and industrial systems will drive the adoption of GPON technology. According to the GSMA Intelligence, the total number of IoT connections (cellular & non-cellular) globally will reach 24.6 billion in 2025, i.e., up from 12 billion in 2019. GPON technology is increasingly being deployed in these applications as it has the potential to support multiple connections with varying bandwidth needs.

The managed services segment in the GPON market is anticipated to witness 15% growth rate through 2028. Managed services help enterprises with day-to-day maintenance and support of IT infrastructure on an ongoing basis. Managed services are expected to grow owing to the rising demand among enterprises to optimize network performance and improve operational efficiency.

The 2.5 GPON technology segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast timeline. 2.5 GPON remains as the primary FTTH technology globally as major global providers, such as AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, China Telecom, Telefonica S.A., and China Unicom, rely on this technology for their large-scale residential FTTH deployments to accommodate subscriber growth on the existing networks.

The acceptance of GPON technology in the Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) segment is increasing considerably. GPON offers a symmetrical network approach to deliver 10 Gbps broadband speeds through FTTH connections. With the increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive services due to the growing penetration of low-cost multimedia devices and on-demand gaming & entertainment services, GPON is emerging as an attractive alternative to traditional network technologies in FTTH networks.

The residential application segment is estimated to garner significant revenues in the GPON market during the forecast timeframe. The demand for triple-play services among residential users is increasing consistently with the proliferation of GPON networks. XGS-PON is poised to emerge as a favorable alternative for offering such bundled services that involve high bandwidth and low latency to support voice services.

North America GPON market will hold a substantial share by 2028. The IT & telecom sector in the region is heavily adopting GPON for modernizing the service delivery network. For instance, in June 2020, ADTRAN Inc. enhanced its Total Access 5000 Fiber Access Platform by integrating Combo PON. This integration helped the company to offer high-density XG-PON solutions to network operators. It provides added economic benefits to operators in scaling their existing fiber networks and developing new infrastructures.

Major players operating in the GPON market are ADTRAN, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Calix Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation. Companies operating are focusing on modernizing their network processes by using GPON technology.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 GPON Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 By region

3.3.2 Industry value chain

3.3.2.1 Suppliers

3.3.2.2 GPON technology providers

3.3.2.3 Marketing & distribution channels

3.3.3 Competitive landscape

3.3.3.1 Strategy

3.3.3.2 Distribution network

3.3.3.3 Business growth

3.4 GPON industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Features/benefits of GPON

3.6 Evolution of GPON technology

3.7 GPON standards

3.8 Technology & innovation landscape

3.8.1 5G mobile network development

3.8.2 IoT

3.8.3 Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)

3.8.4 Ultra-high-density fiber optic cable technology

3.8.5 Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.9.1 Open Digital Architecture Initiative (TM Forum)

3.9.2 Directive 2014/61/EU

3.9.3 TR-167 Ethernet Access Node

3.10 Investment portfolio

3.11 Patent analysis

3.12 Industry impact forces

3.12.1 Growth drivers

3.12.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.13 Porter’s analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis

3.15 Growth potential analysis

