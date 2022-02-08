Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement
No. 08/2022
8 February 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NC ShareCo 51 ApS (Reg. no.: 39624435)
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Thomas Johansen, CFO of Netcompany.
|b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 425.00 7
DKK 424.82 2,342
|d)
| Aggregated information
| Volume: 2,349
Price: 424.82 DKK (weighted average)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 February 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
|Netcompany Group A/S
|Thomas Johansen, CFO
|+45 51 19 32 24
|Tine K Boye, General Counsel
|+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment