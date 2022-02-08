Upcoming Webinar from CloudPay Will Examine the Pandemic’s Impact on Global Payroll Performance

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Leading global pay provider CloudPay, in partnership with the Global Payroll Association (GPA) WHAT: Will present findings from the second edition of CloudPay’s Global Payroll Efficiency Index (PEI) report during a complimentary webinar. Featured speakers include three thought leaders from CloudPay: John Pearce, senior vice president, Payroll Operations; Marlene Felisberto, global director, Consulting Solutions; and David Barak, CMO. WHEN: Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. MT/9:00 a.m. CT) WHERE: Please register here.

DETAILS:

Based on anonymized data from more than one million payslips managed by CloudPay’s global payroll platform across the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions, the company’s popular Global Payroll Efficiency Index (PEI) report gives business leaders unprecedented visibility into opportunities to improve processes, manage costs and gain additional value from global payroll operations. During this webinar, CloudPay will reveal the latest findings, which are particularly unique given the impact of the pandemic on global payroll performance. CloudPay’s PEI report enables multinational organizations to benchmark payroll performance against results on a global, regional and country level, moving beyond Service Level Agreements (SLAs) using five performance metrics: first-time approvals; data input issues; issues per 1,000 pay slips; calendar length; and supplemental impact.

Given the pandemic’s profound bearing on labor models, remote work and the “great resignation,” payroll remains the primary computing application that is core to the employee experience. HR, payroll and finance professionals are encouraged to attend this webinar to learn more about how payroll data can be leveraged to support change management and employee engagement.

