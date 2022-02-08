OnKure Therapeutics Appoints Jason Leverone, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing the next generation of oncology precision medicines, today announced the appointment Jason Leverone, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Leverone brings over 25 years of strategic finance and operational experience across multiple industries, including the last 16 years in life sciences.



“Jason is a seasoned executive with a background in finance and corporate fundraising in the biotechnology sector,” said Tony Piscopio, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure. “His track record in private financings and guiding companies through the transition to a public listing will be vital for the future growth of our organization. We are excited to welcome Jason to our team.”

Prior to joining OnKure, Mr. Leverone served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of miRagen Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company acquired in 2021. During his tenure at miRagen, he held roles of increasing responsibility in operations, corporate finance and strategic planning, including key roles in the Company’s public offering, strategic license transactions, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining miRagen, Mr. Leverone served as Senior Director of Finance and Controller for Replidyne, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company acquired in 2009. He also served as Corporate Controller for CreekPath Systems, Inc., a private international software development company. Mr. Leverone began his professional career in public accounting at Ernst and Young LLP and continued with Arthur Andersen LLP. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Bryant University.

“I am excited to join OnKure at this critical time and look forward to working with the team to advance the Company through its next stages of growth,” said Mr. Leverone. “I admire the accomplishments of the team at OnKure, and I am thrilled to work alongside such a proficient group to deliver novel cancer treatments to patients in need.”

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancer. Using its proven structure-based drug design approach, the Company is building a robust pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal tolerability and efficacy. OnKure is currently developing its lead clinical candidate, OKI-179, an oral, selective Class 1 HDAC inhibitor, for the treatment of both hematological and solid tumors, with plans to initiate a Phase 2 combination trial with binimetinib in NRAS melanoma in 2022.

For more information about OnKure, please visit www.onkuretherapeutics.com

