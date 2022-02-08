Mediaocean Launches New Creative Solutions for Social Media Personalization and Performance

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced new creative solutions for paid social media to accelerate and improve both the scale of creative production and overall campaign performance.

Following the acquisition of Flashtalking in 2021, Mediaocean has combined the power of Scope by 4C and Flashtalking’s best-in-class solutions for creative automation and reporting. The new solutions provide brands and agencies with a flexible set of tools for every step of a social media campaign.

This expansion of Mediaocean’s platform includes omnichannel scaled creative production, automated ad personalization, cross-platform social media campaign management, centralized reporting, and optimization. This combination of functionality is unique to Mediaocean and contributes to streamlining workflow and amplifying performance. With social media ad spend expected to reach $177 billion by the end of the year , activating across the wide network of social media platforms and channels has been a long-standing challenge for brands and agencies.

Mediaocean’s new scaled creative production allows automated variations through composite design and bulk templates, creating a single workflow to build across platforms. Through the platform’s centralized digital asset library, users can easily and rapidly produce thousands of personalized social media ads in minutes. New dynamic templates automate in-market content and optimize a brand’s creative to each social media platform’s specifications and algorithms.

“Automated creative personalization not only preserves key branding and campaign messaging across the ever-expanding network of social media platforms, but also frees up our team to focus on our key strengths – consumer insight and marketing strategy,” said Shamsul Chowdhury, VP Paid Social, at Jellyfish. “This constant tug-of-war around social media creative formatting and execution shouldn’t be where agencies spend their time, and automating this process allows us to deliver much stronger performance for our clients.”

“Consumers today expect and are accustomed to receiving relevant and personalized experiences across channels, so brands must meet that expectation inside and outside walled gardens, nimbly and at scale,” said Mediaocean President, John Nardone. “Our platform unites several best of breed capabilities to uniquely deliver that value proposition for brands and their agency partners.”

Customers using Mediaocean’s social solutions have seen greater workflow efficiencies and increased campaign performance. Highlights include:

22+ hours per week saved on optimizations

2+ days per month saved on creative production workflow

367% higher conversion rate with rules-based automation

50% higher increase in ROI with personalized creative

54% lower cost per acquisition on B2B lead generation



Visit www.mediaocean.com/social for more information on Mediaocean’s social media solutions.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

