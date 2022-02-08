Why TRIBE X Might Be the First Green-Chip NFT Project to Enter the Metaverse

MIAMI, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIBE X, an ambitious, community-driven NFT project that aims to impact lives by providing the masses with real-life applications of cryptocurrency, is currently trailblazing in the NFT world. Through the usage of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), the TRIBE X team looks to help minority communities find opportunities to earn both in the metaverse and in the real world. TRIBE X's core mission is to educate, connect, and inspire these communities, as well as those who may have been left behind in the Dot-Com boom and the restructuring of Web2.0, through its informative and engaging platform.

TRIBE X playfully teases a post-apocalyptic future where female avatars from different tribes across the globe unite as NFTs to conquer the metaverse. The project exclusively features 3D avatars of tribal, ancestral and BIPOC women. The unification of these powerful women is celebrating women's diversity while creating a fascinating, valuable ecosystem. From fully rigged metaverse-ready 3D avatars, TRIBE X provides insight into this impressive soon-to-be-launched project.

What is the TRIBE X Empire?

TRIBE X is a collection of 11,111 3D avatar-style NFTs built on the Ethereum blockchain. Even though the collection seems to be following in the blue-chip project Bored Ape Yacht Club's footsteps, it stands apart for a number of reasons. First, the NFT's creators purposely started their collection with a collection showcasing BIPOC women. Second, in the project's own words, we "exist to impact lives, and the imagery of TRIBE X is a beacon of hope for diversity and inclusion in the metaverse."

The TRIBE X founders have been fully doxed on their website. The creators and insiders have a winning track record. The project is developed by a group of trailblazing minorities that have all collectively decided to enter the metaverse by providing access and giving back.

TRIBE X's creators started their project without hype, which was an intentional decision. In an effort to distance themselves from similar initiatives in the NFT space, the TRIBE X team decided to take a unique approach by making women a focal point of the overall project. The creators' motto is "Together We Thrive."

Of course, there's more to this project than its storyline. The project has a well planned-out roadmap and a solid whitepaper. The TRIBE X Ecosystem has four components. First, the TRIBE X Empire NFT, which serves as a membership card to an exclusive community; the second is a DAO along with utility token; the $TRIBEXFIRE utility token, and finally the TRIBE X Agency.

For long-term utility, TRIBE X aims to leverage e-commerce by fusing real-world business sectors in the metaverse.

"TRIBE X is for anyone who is looking to learn, connect and invest time in the metaverse but don't know where to start," said Dimitri Linton, $TRIBEXFIRE Starter.

About the TRIBE X Ecosystem

Accordingly, these evolved ape NFTs will open the door to the upcoming TRIBE X Ecosystem. There, holders can become an important part of the TRIBE X DAO. Notably, the team will also develop an exclusive utility token called $TRIBEXFIRE for a strong, valuable community. In order to grow that virtual community, project admins will also launch a limited collection of male avatar NFTs for tribe expansion.

TRIBE X NFT holders receive plenty of additional perks, such as:

fractionalized ownership over blue-chip NFTs;

co-ownership of the upcoming TRIBE X Agency;

co-ownership of valuable land in the Metaverse.

The project roadmap also includes plans for augmented reality, merchandise, and even real-world events as well. In summary, the TRIBE X NFT collection is a clever combination between high-quality artwork and utility in the metaverse.

Of course, this outstanding project wouldn't have been possible without the help of the experienced team behind it.

Meet the Team

Surprisingly, the team behind the amazing project is just as powerful as its NFT characters. Created by former affiliate marketers, advertisers, minorities, and top digital artists, this team's creative vision is like a breath of fresh air in the NFT space.

"We knew the message we wanted to put out and we wanted to enter the metaverse on our own terms," said Linton.

If the metaverse is truly a gold rush, TRIBE X aims to provide the shovel, but it will not tell users where to dig. Instead, the TRIBE X team is focused on providing the resources needed for success and teaching users how to "dig" in the metaverse.

TRIBE X is doing things right. Other reputable NFT project creators who have had their assets sell out within minutes have stated how impressed they were after spending time in TRIBE X's Discord.

Without a doubt, TRIBE X has the great potential of becoming a green-chip NFT project. To learn more about the project, make sure to check out the official website.

Meanwhile, those interested in joining the growing community can follow the project via Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

In addition, the TRIBE X Discord channel is a great place to learn, connect, and grow alongside other holders who believe in the project's vision.

About TRIBE X

TRIBE X is an NFT project that aims to bridge the technology gap for minorities and people of color. Our core team includes web2 digital entrepreneurs, New England Patriot captain and 3x Super Bowl champion, Devin McCourty, his twin brother Jason McCourty (also a Super bowl champion), NFL Pro-bowler and current Stern MBA student Jeremy Zuttah, Fresh Heritage (recently acquired) Founder Gamal Codner, Anthony Araujo, Dimitri Linton, Remone, Julian, Dr. Peace Uche, Lauren Turton, Luke Vice, the co-founder of Aware Ads and Oasis Ads Media, among others.

WHO WE ARE: We are a team of minorities who have "made it" and want to provide access by opening doors for everyone in hopes of helping our community (our tribe) safely transition to the metaverse.

WHY IT MATTERS: The hashtag #NGMI (Not Going to Make It) and the notion of not getting left behind with a Web 3.0 push speaks directly to many in the minority communities who were left behind in the Dot-Com boom, bust, and restructuring. TRIBE X is on a mission to educate, connect and inspire a group of people that need it the most. Our purpose is to help our members experience the power of blockchain and leverage the creator economy regardless of their technical know-how.

Contact Information

Miami, Florida

Website: iamtribex.com

Email: media@iamtribex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iam_tribex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamtribex

Related Images











Image 1: Tribe X





Top Rated NFT Project

















Image 2: Tribe X





NFT Collection









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment