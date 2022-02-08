Synlogic To Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced that members of the executive team will present at the following investor and industry conferences:



BIO CEO & Investor Conference: Molly Harper, Chief Business Officer, will present at 10:00 am EST on Monday, February 14, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentations, if available, can be accessed under "Event Calendar" in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. Archived versions of webcasts will be available on the Synlogic website.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the second half of 2022, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU) and enteric hyperoxaluria. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s proprietary, reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunologic diseases. Synlogic is also working with Roche in a research collaboration focused on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and with Ginkgo Bioworks to include additional undisclosed preclinical assets, combining Synlogic’s approach to Synthetic Biotics with Ginkgo’s Codebase and Foundry services. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

