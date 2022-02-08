CareDx Taps into Its Patient Network to Deliver Insights on Transplant Needs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it has submitted insights from over 250 kidney, heart, lung, and liver transplant patients to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in response to their Request for Information (RFI) on the “Health and Safety Requirements for Transplant Programs, Organ Procurement Organizations, and End-Stage Renal Disease Facilities.”



“At CareDx transplant patients and their families are at the heart of everything we do. When CMS requested public comments from the transplant community, we made sure our patient’s voices were heard by fielding a survey to obtain their insights,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “As a transplant company who has served over 80,000 transplant patients and offers patient-centric applications to help them manage their day-to-day health, we have a longstanding commitment to advocating on their behalf to ensure healthcare equity, optimal coverage, and innovations to improve outcomes.”

CareDx has supported important transplant legislative policies including the 21st Century Cures Act to help bring new innovations to patients who need them faster, the Living Donor Protection Act to promote live organ donations and protect donors from discrimination, and most recently through its formation of the “Honor the Gift Coalition” the passage of the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2019 (Immuno Bill).

For CMS’s recent request, CareDx surveyed its patient community and received over 250 responses from kidney, heart, lung, and liver transplant patients. The survey identified four main areas for improvement to better support transplant patients across the continuum of care:

There is a need to create greater public awareness about the need for more registered organ donors to ensure a robust transplant ecosystem in the future.

More patient education is needed to prevent end-stage disease and improve post-transplant outcomes.

Transplant patients are looking for ways to get on organ waitlists sooner.

Patients are seeking greater financial assistance to help them manage chronic illnesses.

The 253 responses included organ transplant recipients (96%) or their caregivers (4%). The recipients had received a variety of different transplants, including kidney (57%), heart (32%), lung (6%), and liver (2%). The age of recipient respondents skewed 50 and older (79%), which mirrors the organ transplant community. The racial and ethnic background of those surveyed included Caucasian (70%), African American (15%), Latino or Hispanic (5%), Asian (2%), and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (under 1%).

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

