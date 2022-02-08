The 2022 PGA TOUR's Honda Classic Champagne Lounge to Be Named 'U.S. Polo Assn. Champagne Lounge Featuring Taittinger'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has announced it will participate in the 2022 Honda Classic as the naming rights sponsor for the Champagne Lounge. The global, multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired brand will be on-site, welcoming fans into the "U.S. Polo Assn. Champagne Lounge Featuring Taittinger" with apparel displays from the brand's new White Label Collection, as well as its sister brand, Nantucket Whaler.

The PGA TOUR event will be hosted by the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, from February 23-27.

Considered as one of the top events in the early season of the PGA TOUR Schedule, the 49th Annual Honda Classic promises to be a great competition for golf fans to enjoy. Open to all ticket holders, the U.S. Polo Assn. Champagne Lounge Featuring Taittinger will provide a place to take a break and enjoy the golf action on the 10th tee. Sports fans can also stop by the Nicklaus Village Expo area to check out the new U.S. Polo Assn. White Label Collection and Nantucket Whaler apparel and accessories. All items can be ordered on-site and direct shipped.

To learn more about ticket options, including access to the U.S. Polo Assn. Champagne Lounge Featuring Taittinger, Bear Trap Tickets and Champions Club Tickets, click here. The event will air on the Golf Channel and NBC, reaching millions of golf fans across the country.

"As a global, sport-inspired brand that contributes to the development and empowerment of polo players and other athletes around the world, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to support this historic PGA tournament right here in beautiful Palm Beach County," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the worldwide licensor of the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "U.S. Polo Assn. regularly demonstrates its commitment to showcasing athletes across the world of sports. This partnership is yet another example of our brand's commitment to sports and to polo."

Net proceeds of event ticket sales benefit South Florida charities through Children's Healthcare Charity (CHC). The mission of Children's Healthcare Charity is to contribute funds to South Florida 501(c)(3) organizations. Through its primary beneficiary Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, CHC supports activities that advance and enhance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of childhood diseases and disorders.

About U.S. Polo Assn. & Nantucket Whaler

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and @uspoloassn. For more polo content, visit Globalpolo.com.

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler style translates the grit, strength and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values. As a proud sponsor of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Nantucket Whaler supports the non-profit organization in its dedication to the conservation of whales and dolphins through inspiring global action. Visit whales.org.

About The Honda Classic

The Honda Classic, with a star-studded list of former champions and nearly four decades of massive impact on South Florida children's charities, is one of the elite events on the PGA TOUR. The tournament awarded $5.1 million to 100 South Florida philanthropic organizations in 2021, a number that approached tournament record levels despite the widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The $5.1 million distribution impacted the lives of more than 100,000 children and provided a much-needed boost to South Florida community charities that faced their own fiscal challenges in a tough year. The Honda Classic has now surpassed $55 million in charitable contributions as American Honda enters its 41st year as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR event, including almost $40 million in the 15 years since Children's Healthcare Charity, Inc. became the host organization and moved the event to PGA National Resort and Spa.

