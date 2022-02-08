Australia $1.19 Bn Lawn Mower Market to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Lawn Mower Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia lawn mower market size will be valued at USD 1,196.71 million and to reach a volume of 1,827.05 thousand units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% by volume during 2022-2027.



The Australian lawn mower market is a mature industry in terms of traditional lawn mowers. Ride-on mowers are most preferred in the country. The global lawn mower market is highly driven by innovation thus robotic lawnmowers are likely to gain a higher share in the forecast period.

With an increasing number of golf courses and the need to preserve the natural attractiveness of the country, the sales of the product are increasing. Strong growth for the lawn mowers industry in the country can be attributed to several factors such as increasing sporting tournaments for golf, rugby, and football, construction of botanical gardens, and innovative product launches such as the robotic auto mowers.

AUSTRALIA LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTS

Standard ride-on mowers are gaining significant growth in demand due to their ability to deliver precision cutting through diverse terrains, and other green areas such as parks and botanical gardens. However, zero-turn mowers are witnessing a surge in their demand owing to their higher efficiency, better maneuver around obstacles, and time-saving features.

In the upcoming years, a few initiatives will be taken by the Australian government to ban the consumption of petrol-powered garden equipment and leaf blowers. This will significantly increase the consumption of robotic lawn mower products and thus propel the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Ambrogio L400 Elite Automatic Robot Lawn Mower is one of the key innovative offerings in the Australia lawn mower market. This auto mower has the potential to get through the rough Australian acreages and farm work.

Football is gaining popularity in the country. Several football training centers are being constructed across the country with playing areas, which is expected to boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers in Australia.

Vendors such as Greenworks Australia are engaged in introducing equipment such as Greenworks self-propelled and push lawn mowers, which operate on the 60V lithium-ion battery system. This will likely create a positive influence on electric-powered lawn mowers.

Key Growth Factors

Innovative Robotic Product Offerings

Growing Sporting Events

Export Opportunities via Trade Expos

Inclination of customers toward eco-friendly products

Key Vendors

Victa

Parklands Power Products

Masport

Ozito

Kubota

Toro

Rover

Husqvarna Group

Black & Decker

Bobcat

Cox Greenfield Australian Mowers

stiga

Hustler

STIHL

FERRIS

Robert Bosch GMBH

Makita

Honda Power Equipment

SCAG Power Equipment

John Deere

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda

2. Market Definition

3. Scope of Study



4. Report Assumptions

5. Index

6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast

Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2021-2027

Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2021-2027

Import & Export Statistics

Leading 10 Australia Importing Countries 2018 - 2020

Leading 10 Australia Exporting Countries 2018 - 2020

8. Market by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mower

Self-propelled Lawn Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower Market

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower Market

9. Lawn Mower Market by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mower

Electric-powered Lawn Mower

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers



14. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints



15. Competitive Landscape

