Emerging Markets Report: Home Smart Home

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured company is one of those stories that could literally change your way of life. And we’re not referring to stock returns, we’re talking about making your home a more connected, more comfortable space. Cars too.

Kindly allow us to explain.

SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR) is a technology company that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., operates in the “Internet of Things” (IoT) market, develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions to potentially grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Ok, that’s the cold descriptor. The real story is sexier.

SPYR’s offering life hacks your world with a suite of innovative services that exploit Apple’s core products to deliver unique value and life changing efficiency in your home and car. On top of that, SPYR is creating proprietary products to add to Apple’s ubiquitous universe, thus inserting themselves into one of the most widely held—literally—platforms on Earth. Most everything is executed through an Apple iPhone.

A recent report projects that the global Internet of Things (IoT) market will grow from $381.30 billion in 2021 to $1,854.76 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.4% in forecast period. (source)

SPYR is looking to stake its claim in this massive market. We are just now beginning to cover SPYR and its progress. Recent news indicates the Company intends to be proactive in telling its story.

Stay tuned.

For additional information on SPYR and Applied Magix:

https://spyr.com/

https://appliedmagix.com/

