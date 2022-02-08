Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2021

  • Revenues Q4 of $843 million; year 2021 of $3,240 million.
  • Gross margin Q4 of 27.3%; year 2021 of 27.4%.
  • Operating margin Q4 of 14.4%; year 2021 of 14.4%.
  • EPS Q4 of $0.25; year 2021 of $2.05.
  • Adjusted EPS Q4 of $0.62; year 2021 of $2.32.
  • Free Cash for the year of 2021 of $240 million.
  • Guidance Q1 2022 for revenues of $820 to $860 million and at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q4 exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $3,240.5 million, compared to $2,501.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.  Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $298.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share compared to $122.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $843.1 million, compared to $813.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021, and $667.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.  Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $36.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $96.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021, and $37.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

As a direct result of a change in tax law in Israel, the Company made the determination during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 that substantially all unremitted foreign earnings in Israel are no longer permanently reinvested, and recorded additional tax expense of $53.3 million.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability.  Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.62 and $2.32 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, $0.63 for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021, and $0.28 and $0.92 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the year 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Despite ongoing pandemic related issues and accelerated inflation, the year 2021 was one of Vishay’s most successful years. We continued to expand in critical manufacturing capacities and we defined programs for higher growth in the future. Even with elevated capital expenditures Vishay generated free cash of $240 million in the year.”

Dr. Paul continued, commenting on the results for the fourth quarter 2021, “Revenues came in at the high end of our guidance but margins were negatively impacted by higher than anticipated costs for logistics as well as for materials and services. We expect to continue to raise prices and to return to historical levels of contribution margins in the course of 2022.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the first quarter 2022, we guide for revenues in the range of $820 to $860 million at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 50 basis points, assuming the same exchange rates versus the dollar as in the fourth quarter.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s fourth quarter and full year financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 201-389-0921 (+1 877-407-0989, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13725599.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13725599.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues, margins, product pricing, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech ™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Summary of Operations    
(In thousands, except per share amounts)    
     
 Years ended 
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
 (unaudited)   
     
Net revenues$3,240,487  $2,501,898  
Costs of products sold* 2,352,574   1,919,995  
Gross profit 887,913   581,903  
  Gross margin 27.4%  23.3% 
     
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 420,111   371,450  
Restructuring and severance costs -   743  
Operating income 467,802   209,710  
  Operating margin 14.4%  8.4% 
     
Other income (expense):    
  Interest expense (17,538)  (31,555) 
  Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   (8,073) 
  Other (15,654)  (11,754) 
  Total other income (expense) - net (33,192)  (51,382) 
     
Income before taxes 434,610   158,328  
     
Income tax expense 135,673   34,545  
     
Net earnings 298,937   123,783  
     
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 967   860  
     
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$297,970  $122,923  
     
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$2.05  $0.85  
     
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$2.05  $0.85  
     
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 145,005   144,836  
     
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,495   145,228  
     
Cash dividends per share$0.385  $0.380  
     
* The year ended December 31, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,563 and $(1,451), respectively. 
     



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Summary of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
 Fiscal quarters ended 
 December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 
       
Net revenues$843,072  $813,663  $667,180  
Costs of products sold* 613,116   587,927   514,896  
Gross profit 229,956   225,736   152,284  
  Gross margin 27.3%  27.7%  22.8% 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 108,311   102,215   92,272  
Operating income 121,645   123,521   60,012  
  Operating margin 14.4%  15.2%  9.0% 
       
Other income (expense):      
  Interest expense (4,292)  (4,427)  (7,159) 
  Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   -   (553) 
  Other (3,495)  (2,679)  (5,570) 
  Total other income (expense) - net (7,787)  (7,106)  (13,282) 
       
Income before taxes 113,858   116,415   46,730  
       
Income tax expense 77,027   19,333   8,887  
       
Net earnings 36,831   97,082   37,843  
       
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 308   262   276  
       
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$36,523  $96,820  $37,567  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.25  $0.67  $0.26  
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.25  $0.67  $0.26  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 145,019   145,017   144,855  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,617   145,458   145,251  
       
Cash dividends per share$0.100  $0.095  $0.095  
       
* The fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $268 and $(580), respectively. 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets    
(In thousands)    
     
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
 (Unaudited)   
Assets    
Current assets:    
  Cash and cash equivalents$774,108  $619,874  
  Short-term investments 146,743   158,476  
  Accounts receivable, net 396,458   338,632  
  Inventories:    
    Finished goods 147,293   120,792  
    Work in process 226,496   201,259  
    Raw materials 162,711   126,200  
  Total inventories 536,500   448,251  
     
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 156,689   132,103  
Total current assets 2,010,498   1,697,336  
     
Property and equipment, at cost:    
  Land 74,646   76,231  
  Buildings and improvements 639,879   641,041  
  Machinery and equipment 2,758,262   2,732,771  
  Construction in progress 145,828   86,520  
  Allowance for depreciation (2,639,136)  (2,593,398) 
  979,479   943,165  
     
Right of use assets 117,635   102,440  
Deferred income taxes 95,037   88,530  
Goodwill 165,269   158,183  
Other intangible assets, net 67,714   66,795  
Other assets 107,625   98,024  
     Total assets$3,543,257  $3,154,473  
     
  
     



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)   
(In thousands)    
     
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
 (Unaudited)   
     
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
  Trade accounts payable$254,049  $196,203 
  Payroll and related expenses 162,694   141,034 
  Lease liabilities 23,392   22,074 
  Other accrued expenses 218,089   182,642 
  Income taxes 35,443   20,470 
Total current liabilities 693,667   562,423 
     
Long-term debt less current portion 455,666   394,886 
U.S. transition tax payable 110,681   125,438 
Deferred income taxes 69,003   1,852 
Long-term lease liabilities 99,987   86,220 
Other liabilities 95,861   104,356 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 271,672   300,113 
Total liabilities 1,796,537   1,575,288 
     
Redeemable convertible debentures -   170 
     
Equity:    
Vishay stockholders' equity    
  Common stock 13,271   13,256 
  Class B convertible common stock 1,210   1,210 
  Capital in excess of par value 1,347,830   1,409,200 
  Retained earnings 401,694   138,990 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (20,252)  13,559 
  Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,743,753   1,576,215 
Noncontrolling interests 2,967   2,800 
Total equity 1,746,720   1,579,015 
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity$3,543,257  $3,154,473 
     
  
     



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows    
(In thousands)  
 Years ended 
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
 (unaudited)   
Operating activities    
Net earnings$298,937  $123,783  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:    
      Depreciation and amortization 167,037   166,230  
      (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (303)  157  
      Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments -   13,161  
      Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 20,657   22,730  
      Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions 2,106   2,864  
      Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   8,073  
      Deferred income taxes 50,613   (12,141) 
      Other 16,226   3,304  
      Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757)  (14,757) 
      Change in repatriation tax liability -   (16,258) 
      Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired (83,412)  17,792  
Net cash provided by operating activities 457,104   314,938  
     
Investing activities    
Purchase of property and equipment (218,372)  (123,599) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,317   403  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (20,847)  (25,852) 
Purchase of short-term investments (140,603)  (293,087) 
Maturity of short-term investments 147,893   250,580  
Other investing activities 129   (529) 
Net cash used in investing activities (230,483)  (192,084) 
     
Financing activities    
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments (300)  (151,683) 
Net changes in short-term borrowings -   (114) 
Dividends paid to common stockholders (51,094)  (50,372) 
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (4,657)  (4,597) 
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (800)  (600) 
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (1,963)  (2,016) 
Net cash used in financing activities (58,814)  (209,382) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13,573)  12,269  
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 154,234   (74,259) 
     
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 619,874   694,133  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$774,108  $619,874  
     



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share          
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)          
 Fiscal quarters ended Years ended 
 December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
           
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$36,523 $96,820  $37,567  $297,970  $122,923  
           
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:          
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$- $-  $268  $-  $4,563  
           
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:          
Restructuring and severance costs$- $-  $-  $-  $743  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic -  -   (580)  -   (1,451) 
           
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):          
Loss on early extinguishment of debt$- $-  $553  $-  $8,073  
           
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):          
Changes in tax laws and regulations$53,316 $-  $-  $45,040  $-  
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt -  -   (217)  -   (1,563) 
Effects of cash repatriation program -  -   -   -   (190) 
Effects of changes in valuation allowances -  (5,714)  -   (5,714)  -  
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions -  -   3,751   -   3,751  
Tax effects of pre-tax items above -  -   (12)  -   (2,799) 
           
Adjusted net earnings$89,839 $91,106  $41,330  $337,296  $134,050  
           
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 145,617  145,458   145,251   145,495   145,228  
           
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$0.62 $0.63  $0.28  $2.32  $0.92  
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of Free Cash          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
 Fiscal quarters ended Years ended 
 December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
Net cash provided by operating activities$146,652  $135,669  $125,699  $457,104  $314,938  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 60   1,023   110   1,317   403  
Less: Capital expenditures (100,216)  (57,446)  (52,798)  (218,372)  (123,599) 
Free cash$46,496  $79,246  $73,011  $240,049  $191,742  
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
 Fiscal quarters ended Years ended 
 December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
           
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$36,523  $96,820  $37,567  $297,970  $122,923  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 308   262   276   967   860  
Net earnings$36,831  $97,082  $37,843  $298,937  $123,783  
           
Interest expense$4,292  $4,427  $7,159  $17,538  $31,555  
Interest income (362)  (295)  (385)  (1,269)  (3,709) 
Income taxes 77,027   19,333   8,887   135,673   34,545  
Depreciation and amortization 41,942   41,216   42,454   167,037   166,230  
EBITDA$159,730  $161,763  $95,958  $617,916  $352,404  
           
Reconciling items          
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $-  $(312) $-  $3,112  
Restructuring and severance costs -   -   -   -   743  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   -   553   -   8,073  
           
Adjusted EBITDA$159,730  $161,763  $96,199  $617,916  $364,332  
           
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 18.9%  19.9%  14.4%  19.1%  14.6% 
           
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues          
           




