Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2021

Revenues Q4 of $843 million; year 2021 of $3,240 million.

Gross margin Q4 of 27.3%; year 2021 of 27.4%.

Operating margin Q4 of 14.4%; year 2021 of 14.4%.

EPS Q4 of $0.25; year 2021 of $2.05.

Adjusted EPS Q4 of $0.62; year 2021 of $2.32.

Free Cash for the year of 2021 of $240 million.

Guidance Q1 2022 for revenues of $820 to $860 million and at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q4 exchange rates.



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $3,240.5 million, compared to $2,501.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $298.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share compared to $122.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $843.1 million, compared to $813.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021, and $667.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $36.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $96.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021, and $37.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

As a direct result of a change in tax law in Israel, the Company made the determination during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 that substantially all unremitted foreign earnings in Israel are no longer permanently reinvested, and recorded additional tax expense of $53.3 million.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.62 and $2.32 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, $0.63 for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021, and $0.28 and $0.92 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the year 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Despite ongoing pandemic related issues and accelerated inflation, the year 2021 was one of Vishay’s most successful years. We continued to expand in critical manufacturing capacities and we defined programs for higher growth in the future. Even with elevated capital expenditures Vishay generated free cash of $240 million in the year.”

Dr. Paul continued, commenting on the results for the fourth quarter 2021, “Revenues came in at the high end of our guidance but margins were negatively impacted by higher than anticipated costs for logistics as well as for materials and services. We expect to continue to raise prices and to return to historical levels of contribution margins in the course of 2022.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the first quarter 2022, we guide for revenues in the range of $820 to $860 million at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 50 basis points, assuming the same exchange rates versus the dollar as in the fourth quarter.”

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues, margins, product pricing, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Net revenues $ 3,240,487 $ 2,501,898 Costs of products sold* 2,352,574 1,919,995 Gross profit 887,913 581,903 Gross margin 27.4 % 23.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 420,111 371,450 Restructuring and severance costs - 743 Operating income 467,802 209,710 Operating margin 14.4 % 8.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (17,538 ) (31,555 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (8,073 ) Other (15,654 ) (11,754 ) Total other income (expense) - net (33,192 ) (51,382 ) Income before taxes 434,610 158,328 Income tax expense 135,673 34,545 Net earnings 298,937 123,783 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 967 860 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 297,970 $ 122,923 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.05 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.05 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 145,005 144,836 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,495 145,228 Cash dividends per share $ 0.385 $ 0.380 * The year ended December 31, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,563 and $(1,451), respectively.







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net revenues $ 843,072 $ 813,663 $ 667,180 Costs of products sold* 613,116 587,927 514,896 Gross profit 229,956 225,736 152,284 Gross margin 27.3 % 27.7 % 22.8 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 108,311 102,215 92,272 Operating income 121,645 123,521 60,012 Operating margin 14.4 % 15.2 % 9.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,292 ) (4,427 ) (7,159 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (553 ) Other (3,495 ) (2,679 ) (5,570 ) Total other income (expense) - net (7,787 ) (7,106 ) (13,282 ) Income before taxes 113,858 116,415 46,730 Income tax expense 77,027 19,333 8,887 Net earnings 36,831 97,082 37,843 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 308 262 276 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 36,523 $ 96,820 $ 37,567 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.25 $ 0.67 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.25 $ 0.67 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 145,019 145,017 144,855 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,617 145,458 145,251 Cash dividends per share $ 0.100 $ 0.095 $ 0.095 * The fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $268 and $(580), respectively.







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 774,108 $ 619,874 Short-term investments 146,743 158,476 Accounts receivable, net 396,458 338,632 Inventories: Finished goods 147,293 120,792 Work in process 226,496 201,259 Raw materials 162,711 126,200 Total inventories 536,500 448,251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 156,689 132,103 Total current assets 2,010,498 1,697,336 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 74,646 76,231 Buildings and improvements 639,879 641,041 Machinery and equipment 2,758,262 2,732,771 Construction in progress 145,828 86,520 Allowance for depreciation (2,639,136 ) (2,593,398 ) 979,479 943,165 Right of use assets 117,635 102,440 Deferred income taxes 95,037 88,530 Goodwill 165,269 158,183 Other intangible assets, net 67,714 66,795 Other assets 107,625 98,024 Total assets $ 3,543,257 $ 3,154,473







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 254,049 $ 196,203 Payroll and related expenses 162,694 141,034 Lease liabilities 23,392 22,074 Other accrued expenses 218,089 182,642 Income taxes 35,443 20,470 Total current liabilities 693,667 562,423 Long-term debt less current portion 455,666 394,886 U.S. transition tax payable 110,681 125,438 Deferred income taxes 69,003 1,852 Long-term lease liabilities 99,987 86,220 Other liabilities 95,861 104,356 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 271,672 300,113 Total liabilities 1,796,537 1,575,288 Redeemable convertible debentures - 170 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,271 13,256 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,347,830 1,409,200 Retained earnings 401,694 138,990 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (20,252 ) 13,559 Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,743,753 1,576,215 Noncontrolling interests 2,967 2,800 Total equity 1,746,720 1,579,015 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,543,257 $ 3,154,473







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Operating activities Net earnings $ 298,937 $ 123,783 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 167,037 166,230 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (303 ) 157 Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments - 13,161 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 20,657 22,730 Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions 2,106 2,864 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 8,073 Deferred income taxes 50,613 (12,141 ) Other 16,226 3,304 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757 ) (14,757 ) Change in repatriation tax liability - (16,258 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired (83,412 ) 17,792 Net cash provided by operating activities 457,104 314,938 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (218,372 ) (123,599 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,317 403 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (20,847 ) (25,852 ) Purchase of short-term investments (140,603 ) (293,087 ) Maturity of short-term investments 147,893 250,580 Other investing activities 129 (529 ) Net cash used in investing activities (230,483 ) (192,084 ) Financing activities Repurchase of convertible debt instruments (300 ) (151,683 ) Net changes in short-term borrowings - (114 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (51,094 ) (50,372 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (4,657 ) (4,597 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (800 ) (600 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (1,963 ) (2,016 ) Net cash used in financing activities (58,814 ) (209,382 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13,573 ) 12,269 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 154,234 (74,259 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 619,874 694,133 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 774,108 $ 619,874







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 36,523 $ 96,820 $ 37,567 $ 297,970 $ 122,923 Reconciling items affecting gross profit: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ 268 $ - $ 4,563 Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Restructuring and severance costs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 743 Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - - (580 ) - (1,451 ) Reconciling items affecting other income (expense): Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ 553 $ - $ 8,073 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Changes in tax laws and regulations $ 53,316 $ - $ - $ 45,040 $ - Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt - - (217 ) - (1,563 ) Effects of cash repatriation program - - - - (190 ) Effects of changes in valuation allowances - (5,714 ) - (5,714 ) - Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions - - 3,751 - 3,751 Tax effects of pre-tax items above - - (12 ) - (2,799 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 89,839 $ 91,106 $ 41,330 $ 337,296 $ 134,050 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 145,617 145,458 145,251 145,495 145,228 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.28 $ 2.32 $ 0.92







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,652 $ 135,669 $ 125,699 $ 457,104 $ 314,938 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 60 1,023 110 1,317 403 Less: Capital expenditures (100,216 ) (57,446 ) (52,798 ) (218,372 ) (123,599 ) Free cash $ 46,496 $ 79,246 $ 73,011 $ 240,049 $ 191,742







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 36,523 $ 96,820 $ 37,567 $ 297,970 $ 122,923 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 308 262 276 967 860 Net earnings $ 36,831 $ 97,082 $ 37,843 $ 298,937 $ 123,783 Interest expense $ 4,292 $ 4,427 $ 7,159 $ 17,538 $ 31,555 Interest income (362 ) (295 ) (385 ) (1,269 ) (3,709 ) Income taxes 77,027 19,333 8,887 135,673 34,545 Depreciation and amortization 41,942 41,216 42,454 167,037 166,230 EBITDA $ 159,730 $ 161,763 $ 95,958 $ 617,916 $ 352,404 Reconciling items Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ (312 ) $ - $ 3,112 Restructuring and severance costs - - - - 743 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 553 - 8,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,730 $ 161,763 $ 96,199 $ 617,916 $ 364,332 Adjusted EBITDA margin** 18.9 % 19.9 % 14.4 % 19.1 % 14.6 % ** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues





