Insights on the Equipment Leasing Software Global Market to 2026 - Use of Big Data Applications in Equipment Leasing Presents Opportunities

The "Global Equipment Leasing Software Market (2021-2026) by Equipment Type, Product Type, End-User, Sales Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report



The Global Equipment Leasing Software Market is estimated to be USD 694.25 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,356.18 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.33%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as growing demand for different lease products and a constant need to track equipment leasing operations such as disbursement schedules and vetting checks are boosting market demand for the equipment leasing software market. Similarly, changes in accounting practices with GAAP and BASEL norms and the increasing adherence to compliance checks have further supported the market growth.



However, factors such as the high cost of the software and the lower likelihood of small-scale companies utilizing this software have restrained the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Accurate Leasing Ltd, Asset Panda, Constellation Financing Systems, International Decision Systems Group, NETSOL Technologies, Odessa Technologies Inc., Q2 Software, Inc., Soft4Leasing, Sopra Steria Group SA, White Clarke Group Limited, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Lease Products

4.1.2 Constant Need for Tracking Equipment Leasing Operations

4.1.3 Growing Changes in Accounting Practices and Compliance Adherence

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of The Software

4.2.2 Companies Operating with Fewer Processes and Tight Budgets

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Use of Big Data Applications in Equipment Leasing

4.3.2 Integration with CMMS and Enterprise Asset Management Software

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Complex Leasing Structures



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Equipment Leasing Software Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agriculture

6.3 Construction

6.4 Manufacturing & Warehouse Tools

6.5 Medical & Biotechnology

6.6 Office Furniture, IT Hardware & Software

6.7 Transportation



7 Global Equipment Leasing Software Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Cloud

7.3 On-Premise

7.4 Global Equipment Leasing Software Market, By End User

7.5 Introduction

7.6 Large Enterprises

7.7 SMEs



8 Global Equipment Leasing Software Market, By by Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Equipment Leasing Software Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 America

9.2.1 Argentina

9.2.2 Brazil

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Chile

9.2.5 Colombia

9.2.6 Mexico

9.2.7 Peru

9.2.8 United States

9.2.9 Rest of Americas

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Austria

9.3.2 Belgium

9.3.3 Denmark

9.3.4 Finland

9.3.5 France

9.3.6 Germany

9.3.7 Italy

9.3.8 Netherlands

9.3.9 Norway

9.3.10 Poland

9.3.11 Russia

9.3.12 Spain

9.3.13 Sweden

9.3.14 Switzerland

9.3.15 United Kingdom

9.3.16 Rest of Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Egypt

9.4.2 Israel

9.4.3 Qatar

9.4.4 Saudi Arabia

9.4.5 South Africa

9.4.6 United Arab Emirates

9.4.7 Rest of MEA

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 Australia

9.5.2 Bangladesh

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 India

9.5.5 Indonesia

9.5.6 Japan

9.5.7 Malaysia

9.5.8 Philippines

9.5.9 Singapore

9.5.10 South Korea

9.5.11 Sri Lanka

9.5.12 Thailand

9.5.13 Taiwan

9.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 LeaseWave

11.2 Cassiopae (Sopra Steria)

11.3 Constellations

11.4 Asset Panda

11.5 Visual Lease

11.6 IMNAT Software (Nakisa, Inc)

11.7 VTS

11.8 Soft4Leasing

11.9 Wells Fargo

11.10 Accruent (Fortive)

11.11 Nomos One

11.12 Dominion Leasing Software (Banyan Software, Inc.)

11.13 NETSOL Technologies

11.14 WHITE CLARKE GROUP LIMITED

11.15 Odessa Technologies Inc.

11.16 Q2 Software, Inc.

11.17 Sopra Steria Group SA

11.18 International Decision Systems Group (Thoma Bravo)

11.19 Cloud Lending Solutions (Q2 Holdings)

11.20 LTI Technology Solutions

11.21 IFS Technology Solutions



12 Appendix



None

