Global Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market to Grow with a CAGR of 12.7% During 2021-2030; Witness a Revenue of USD 5124.6 Million by 2030, Backed by Rising Cell-Based Research and Development Activities in Cell Biology and Biochemistry

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure as a share of GDP increased from 8.691% in the year 2011 to 9.856% in the year 2018. Moreover, the statistics also stated that the research and development expenditure as a share of GDP increased from 1.989% in the year 2013 to 2.203% in the year 2018.

Kenneth Research has recently released a report on “ Global Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report includes the market dynamics, along with the key opportunities and the major roadblocks that are associated with the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report also includes the export-import analysis, pricing analysis, competitive structure analysis along with the impact of COVID-19 on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Advancements in the field of healthcare have witnessed massive growth over the past few years, backed by supportive investments for medical research and the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. Besides this, with the growing concern for the spread of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) kills 41 Million people each year, there is a growing need for cell culture in the field of cell biology and biochemistry. Cardiovascular diseases, such as cancer, which according to the statistics by the WHO accounted for around 10 Million deaths in the year 2020, and is a leading cause of death worldwide, often require cell culture methods to study the interaction between the cells and the effects of drugs. The cell culture process is performed by the use of an apparatus, known as the bioreactor. The bioreactors are also used to produce pharmaceuticals, antibodies, or vaccines. The growing need for cell culture, and the rising need for bioreactor is therefore expected to drive the demand for cellbag bioreactor chambers, and in turn, contribute to the market growth. The global cellbag bioreactor chambers market generated a revenue of USD 1554.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 5124.6 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

The global cellbag bioreactor chambers market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 723.1 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 2269.2 Million by the end of 2030. The market is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is expected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2030, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 376.1 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1258.9 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherland, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany generated the largest revenue of USD 68.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 240.8 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, the market in the United Kingdom is expected to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 216.2 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 62.4 Million in the year 2020.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global cellbag bioreactor chambers market is segmented by material into ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer, low density polyethylene, thermoplastic elastomer, polyester, polypropylene, and others. Amongst these segments, the polypropylene segment generated the largest revenue of USD 372.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1265.8 Million by the end of 2030. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 168.5 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to display USD 576.4 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in Europe, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 303.4 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 94.8 Million in the year 2020.

The global cellbag bioreactor chambers market is further segmented by component into bioclear films, barbed ports, MCP connectors, silicone tubing, internal perfusion filters, tubing adaptors, and others. Amongst these segments, the tubing adaptors segment is anticipated to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 786.8 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 223.6 Million in the year 2020. In North America, the segment registered a revenue of USD 102.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to display the second-largest revenue of USD 338.1 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, in the Asia Pacific, the segment generated a revenue of USD 43.4 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to display the second-largest revenue of USD 177.3 Million by the end of 2030.

The global cellbag bioreactor chambers market is also segmented by application, scale, and by end-user.

Global Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market, Segmentation by Application

Antibody Production

Virus Production

Insect Cell Production

Vaccines

CGMP Production

Others

Global Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market, Segmentation by Scale

<50 L

50 – 100L

>100 L

Global Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market, Segmentation by End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Drug Discovery Companies

Research Institutes

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global cellbag bioreactor chambers market that are included in our report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Inc., Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Pall Corporation, Celltainer Biotech BV, Adolf Kuhner AG, Merck KGaA, TERUMO BCT, INC., and others.

