Canada’s Wonderland to open April 30, with plans to hire approximately 4,000 associates for the 2022 season

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planning for the 2022 season at Canada’s Wonderland is underway and the amusement park has announced it will open to the public on Saturday, April 30. In preparation for the upcoming season, the park has launched its recruitment campaign to fill thousands of positions across all departments.

“We may be in the depths of winter, but we’re already looking ahead to the brighter, warmer days of spring when we can welcome guests back for the 2022 season,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager. “Hiring has begun and there are many great jobs available. Working here is fun for obvious reasons and comes with great benefits, but we also value professional growth and leadership development which makes Canada’s Wonderland the perfect place to launch a career.”

All available positions are posted on the Canada’s Wonderland jobs site. They include:

Food Service Associates and Line Cooks (minimum age to apply is 15 years old)

Lifeguards (minimum age: 16)

Ride Operators (minimum age: 18)

Maintenance (including Landscaping and Mechanical Technicians)

Security

Guest Services

Entertainment (Roaming Musicians, Character Performers and Show Hosts)

Both seasonal and full-time positions are available. Canada’s Wonderland is committed to fostering a workplace culture in which diversity, equity and inclusion are embraced and promoted. Associate benefits include free and unlimited use of the park and water park during off hours, free promotional tickets for friends and family, access to exclusive employee events and activities throughout the season, discounts to partnering Ontario attractions, employee discounts on food, merchandise and more.

The park continues to work closely with provincial and regional health officials and will provide updates to its COVID-19 safety protocols closer to opening day.

For more information, visit www.canadaswonderland.com

About Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 17 roller coasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

Attachment