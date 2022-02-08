Air Treatment Market Size, $11,041.19 Mn by 2028, 4.2% CAGR Led by Industrial Filters - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Air Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Dryers, Industrial Filters, Specialty Filters, and Condensate Management) and Application (General Industry, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, and Mining)”, published by The Insight Partners.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 8,299.93 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 11,041.19 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 291 No. Tables 237 No. of Charts & Figures 119 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Air Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Beko Technologies; Donaldson Company, Inc; Friulair Srl; Guangzhou Hanyue Purification Technology Co; Hongrijia Depurate Facility Science and Technology Co., Ltd; Ingersoll Rand Inc; KAESAR KOMPRESSOREN; Mikropor; ORION Electronics Ltd; SPX FLOW, Inc.; and Xebec Adsorption Inc, are a few key players operating in the global air treatment market. Several players have also been analyzed to understand the market.





In April 2019, Beko Technologies acquired a minority stake in optiMEAS to attain an expertise in the use of IIoT & Cloud technologies. This enables the company to gain an advantageous position in the market through the implementation of digitalization in its operations.

APAC is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with the largest share of the air treatment market. China, Japan, India, and South Korea have a few of the world's largest industrial facilities. APAC has become a suitable manufacturing destination for various industries, such as semiconductors, electronics, and automobiles, due to its rising population, quickly growing economies (both developed and developing), and government measures to support industrial expansion. Economic growth, infrastructure development, and the construction of power plants are projected to drive the air treatment market in APAC to greater heights in the coming years.

Germany is one of the most important construction markets in Europe, with the largest building stock. The country's construction industry has seen tremendous expansion in recent years, with residential structures contributing the most. With rising pollution levels due to heavy construction, cars, and industrial emissions in the next years, there will be a huge positive shift in the demand for air treatment solutions, as air quality and a safe environment will become increasingly important. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in 2020, the sales of these solutions declined, but there will be strong demand for home applications in the coming years.





According to the studies, the UK has the largest market share for humidifiers. In addition, the country has the greatest residential application of air purification goods. This increase is due to improving consumer health awareness, rising per capita disposable incomes, surging number of residential buildings, and increasing population of the country.

Air Treatment Market: Deployment Type Overview

Based on type, the global air treatment market is segmented into dryers, industrial filters, specialty filters, and condensate management. The industrial filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Moreover, the market for the dryers segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. An air dryer is used to remove moisture from compressed air. It keeps the compressors free of moisture and prevents condensate and the emergence of rust. A compressor draws in humid air and compresses it, which raises the air temperature and then cools the air condensing water vapor, out of the unit. Moisture and condensation are inevitable byproducts of air compression. Dryers remove water contamination, prevent water buildup and freezing, and improve the efficiency of air-powered equipment. They are used in agriculture, bagasse, beverage, biochemical, chemical, dye pigments, and fertilizer industries.





