Australia Gold Mining Report 2021-2025 Featuring Newcrest Mining, Newmont, Northern Star Resources, & Evolution Mining

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Australia's gold mining industry with historical and forecast data on the gold production.

The production section has a brief description about major gold producing companies, by mines and impact of the COVID-19 on the country's gold mining. The demand section includes analysis for gold demand from China, the major markets for Australia's gold export. The report further includes profiles of country's top gold producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.



Australia is endowed with 70 different types of mineral deposits, of which key mineral commodities include coal, iron ore, bauxite, gold, nickel, copper, zinc, and uranium.

Australia is the world's second largest gold producer, reported a soften growth of 0.5% in 2020, against 4.2% growth in 2019. This was mainly due to lower output from the country's largest producer, Newcrest Mining, which had 5.6% lower output, owing to the lower grade milled and ongoing expansion work at its Cadia mine. The COVID-19 pandemic had a very limited impact on the country's mining industry, mainly limited to the first quarter of 2020.

Furthermore, in 2021, the country's production is expected to rebound with 3.1% growth, backed by the start of Capricorn Metal's Karlawinda Gold in June 2021, and completion of Newcrest's Cadia Molybdenum plant, which is expected to deliver its first production by the end of November 2021.

Over the forecast period (2021-2025), the country's gold output is expected to grow at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.



