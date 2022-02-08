Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results February 22

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, will release its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Conference call and webcast information as well as the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

(877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)

(631) 291-4622 (International)

Conference ID: 2497001



A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com

Contacts Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354 Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677