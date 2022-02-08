Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its winter drill campaign has commenced, starting with hole number VAL22-2-7, completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to extend the known deposit at the Company’s Vallee property eastwards (Fig. 1).



The 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of the fence line drilled in 2021 along the western side of the Company’s Vallee property, which borders with the North American Lithium mine. This new drilling campaign aims at drilling three fence lines further north and further east across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west.

10 holes of approximately 200m depth each are scheduled to be drilled aiming at the pegmatites swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallee property in 2018 and initially intersected by the 2011 fence line drilling campaign along the western boundary of Vallee. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grade (see the Company’s press release dated April 29, 2021, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and drill along the strike and depth extent on its Vallee property.

Jourdan is significantly enlarging its database by adding more drill holes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drill holes (4256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drill holes (1680m) and with the planned 2000m round of drilling in 2022, Jourdan is on track to having more than 7900m (39 drill holes) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish a preliminary mineral resource estimate.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92607568-e7b6-4072-88c8-49a5ec82b861

The drill program is being conducted by Forage Hébert from Amos, Quebec, under the supervision of Alexandr Beloborodov Géologue Inc. (ABG Exploration) of Laval, Quebec.

Jourdan’s Chief Executive Officer, Rene Bharti, commented, “We are very excited to start the next phase of our drill program. Once completed, we will have nearly 8,000 meters drilled at Jourdan’s flagship property. Our goal is to define a preliminary mineral resource estimate in the near term, and with this new drill program, in addition to historic drilling, we are very confident that we will succeed in such endeavour. This will bring us one step closer to our goal of becoming Quebec’s next lithium producer.”

“We are significantly increasing our database of information on this particular deposit”, said Dr. Andy Rompel, Executive Chairman of Jourdan, “and we are enlarging the geological size of the deposit and the knowledge of its lithium content by every hole we drill. We believe that very soon we will be in a position to establish a preliminary resource estimate.”

All samples are expected to be sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc. Laboratory in Delson, Québec (“IGS”) for analysis by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP finish. This laboratory is recognized by the industry and accredited ISO/MEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) employed by IGS, Jourdan developed a rigorous QA/QC protocol for its operators, including the insertion of analytical standard samples, duplicates and coarse silica blanks on a systematic basis.

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s winter 2022 drill program, including its scope and the Company’s expectation that it will extend the known deposit at its Vallee property, and the Company’s ability to establish a preliminary mineral resource estimate at its properties and to execute its business plan, including its ambition of becoming Quebec’s next lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of minerals; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



