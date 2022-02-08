Cognition Therapeutics to Participate in Panel during the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on the Development of Neurodegenerative Therapeutics

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical-stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat age-related degenerative diseases, today announced that Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of R&D, will participate in a panel discussion during the annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference, entitled, “Exploring the Possibilities of Developing Neurodegenerative Therapeutics.” Joining Dr. Caggiano in the discussion will be representatives from companies, academic institutions and investment funds with stakes in neuroscience research and innovation. Both Dr. Caggiano and Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition Therapeutics’ president and CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.



Panel Description:

The substantial global burden of neurological diseases was a driving factor in almost $4 billion dollars of neuroscience partnerships in 2020, where neurodegenerative programs comprise the majority. In a field that has seen some retrenching, there is renewed excitement due to recent developments, including FDA’s commitment to the therapeutic area in 2020 through its reorganization of the Office of New Drugs to include an Office of Neuroscience. This panel brings together investors, scientists, and companies exploring the possibilities of neurodegeneration therapies.

Dr. Caggiano added, “We have seen a resurgence of interest in novel approaches targeting the biological pathways implicated in neurological diseases, which may prove to be important options for patients. I look forward to discussing the potential role of our sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulators in this evolving landscape on February 15th.”

Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Panel: Exploring the Possibilities of Developing Neurodegenerative Therapeutics Date: February 15, 2022 Time: 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. ET Location: South Broadway Ballroom, New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York, NY

The event will be webcast and available for replay by registered attendees. Registration details may be found here: www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/registration.

About Cognition Therapeutics:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor, which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. For more information, visit https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

info@cogrx.com

Aline Sherwood (media)

Scienta Communications

asherwood@scientapr.com

Lisa Sher (investors)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

lsher@tiberend.com



