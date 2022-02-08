Minim Announces Virtual Investor Day Event to be Held on Feb. 28, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) (the “Company”) today announces that it will host a virtual investor day event, to be held on Feb 28, 2022 at 4:30pm ET.



Event Details

When: Feb 28, 2022 4:30 pm Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Minim Investor's Day

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UKkB6vqLTmuVSxae0D9seg

Meeting ID: 811 4290 9293

Passcode: 205500

Please access the event five minutes prior to the start time of the call.

Slides for the call will be made available five minutes prior to the call on the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com, which will also host the call recording afterwards.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com