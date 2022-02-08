English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin February 8, 2022 14.30 p.m.



Sale of Grano's SokoPro business completed



The sale of the SokoPro business owned by Panostaja's Grano segment has been completed in accordance with the stock exchange release issued on 23 December 2021.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO



More information:



Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 (0)40 527 6311, tapio.tommila@panostaja.fi



