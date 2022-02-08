eQ Oyj - Managers' Transactions

English Finnish

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

8 February 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Staffan Jåfs

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 9903/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: eQ Oyj Optio-oikeudet 2022

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.