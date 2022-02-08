OverActive Media Announces Allotment of Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sports, media and entertainment organization OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF), is pleased to announce that the Company’s board of directors has approved the grant of stock options (the “Options”) exercisable for a total of 220,000 shares (“Common Shares”), subject to acceptance of the grantee, to an officer of the Corporation. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The Options were granted at an exercise price of $1.19, being the closing price on February 7, 2022. The Options shall vest 33% for three consecutive years on the anniversary date of the original grant. Upon vesting, Options shall expire on the date that is ten years from the anniversary of the grant, February 7, 2032.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

