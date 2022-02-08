CTS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions that “sense, connect and move” today announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.



“We delivered strong growth across all end markets despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Importantly, we also further advanced our diversification strategy, which was underscored by a 25% increase in non-transportation revenues over the previous year, while at the same time winning record new business across end markets,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation.

“We enter 2022 with a goal to continue our progress on profitable growth and diversification. The investments we’ve made in the business combined with our strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation approach will enable us to capitalize on future growth opportunities and continue to return value to our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Sales were $132.5 million, up 8% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 25%, and sales to the transportation end market decreased 3% over the same period.

Net income was $9.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower net income was due to increased foreign exchange expense and a higher tax rate.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.49, up from $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.9% compared to 21.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating cash flow was $26.0 million, compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

New business wins were $185 million, up from $104 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Results

Sales were $512.9 million, up 21% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 25%, and sales to the transportation end market increased 18% over the same period.

Net loss was $41.9 million, or $(1.30) per diluted share, versus net earnings of $34.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in 2020. The 2021 net earnings were impacted by non-cash charges of $96.6 million, net of taxes related to the previously disclosed termination of the U.S. pension plan.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.93, up from $1.12 in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.0% compared to 18.3% for 2020.

Operating cash flow was $86.1 million, up from $76.8 million in 2020.

New business wins were $694 million, up from $442 million in 2020.

2022 Guidance

CTS expects full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $525 – $550 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.00 – $2.25.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect CTS’ current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause CTS’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Examples of factors that may affect future operating results and financial condition include, but are not limited to: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CTS’ business, results of operations or financial condition; changes in the economy generally and in respect to the business in which CTS operates; unanticipated issues in integrating acquisitions; the results of actions to reposition CTS’ business; rapid technological change; general market conditions in the transportation industry, as well as conditions in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets; reliance on key customers; unanticipated public health crises, natural disasters or other events; environmental compliance and remediation expenses; the ability to protect CTS’ intellectual property; pricing pressures and demand for CTS’ products; and risks associated with CTS’ international operations, including trade and tariff barriers, exchange rates and political and geopolitical risks. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC. CTS undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS’ management believes that non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors in analyzing CTS’ financial performance and results of operations over time. CTS recommends that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share, debt to capitalization ratio, controllable working capital ratio, and free cash flow. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations.

CTS believes that adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and, adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of CTS’ core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations or were not part of CTS’ business operations during a comparable period.

CTS believes that debt to capitalization ratio is a measurement of financial leverage and provides an insight into the financial structure of CTS and its financial strength. CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs. CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.

CTS believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Note that CTS’ definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - UNAUDITED

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net sales $ 132,531 $ 123,018 $ 512,925 $ 424,066 Cost of goods sold 83,860 80,327 328,306 285,003 Gross margin 48,671 42,691 184,619 139,063 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,413 19,476 82,597 67,787 Research and development expenses 5,686 5,664 23,856 24,317 Restructuring charges 1,136 414 1,687 1,830 Operating earnings 18,436 17,137 76,479 45,129 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (534 ) (655 ) (2,111 ) (3,272 ) Interest income 151 195 840 1,047 Other (expense) income, net (3,302 ) 2,682 (136,088 ) 2,575 Total other (expense) income, net (3,685 ) 2,222 (137,359 ) 350 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 14,751 19,359 (60,880 ) 45,479 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,586 4,412 (19,014 ) 10,793 Net earnings (loss) 9,165 14,947 (41,866 ) $ 34,686 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.46 $ (1.30 ) $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.46 $ (1.30 ) $ 1.06 Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,214 32,273 32,327 32,317 Effect of dilutive securities 218 289 — 267 Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,432 32,562 32,327 32,584 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16









CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,465 $ 91,773 Accounts receivable, net 82,191 80,981 Inventories, net 49,506 45,870 Other current assets 15,927 14,607 Total current assets 289,089 233,231 Property, plant and equipment, net 96,876 97,437 Operating lease assets, net 21,594 23,281 Other Assets Prepaid pension asset 49,382 56,642 Goodwill 109,798 109,497 Other intangible assets, net 69,888 79,121 Deferred income taxes 25,415 24,250 Other 2,420 2,590 Total other assets 256,903 272,100 Total Assets $ 664,462 $ 626,049 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 55,537 $ 50,489 Operating lease obligations 3,393 3,294 Accrued payroll and benefits 18,418 12,978 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,718 38,171 Total current liabilities 114,066 104,932 Long-term debt 50,000 54,600 Long-term operating lease obligations 21,354 23,163 Long-term pension obligations 6,886 7,466 Deferred income taxes 5,894 7,010 Other long-term obligations 2,684 5,196 Total Liabilities 200,884 202,367 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 314,620 311,190 Additional contributed capital 42,549 41,654 Retained earnings 492,242 539,281 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,525 ) (95,921 ) Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 844,886 796,204 Treasury stock (381,308 ) (372,522 ) Total shareholders’ equity 463,578 423,682 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 664,462 $ 626,049









CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

(In millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Operating Earnings

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019 Operating earnings $ 18.4 $ 17.1 $ 76.5 $ 45.1 $ 53.8 Adjustments to reported operating earnings: Restructuring charges 1.1 0.4 1.7 1.8 7.4 Environmental charges 1.4 1.5 2.3 2.8 2.3 Legal settlement — — — — (0.5 ) Transaction costs — 0.3 — 0.3 0.7 Costs of tax improvement initiatives — — — — 0.1 Total adjustments to reported operating earnings $ 2.5 $ 2.2 $ 3.9 $ 4.9 $ 10.0 Adjusted operating earnings $ 21.0 $ 19.4 $ 80.4 $ 50.0 $ 63.8 Net sales $ 132.5 $ 123.0 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 $ 469.0 Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales 15.8 % 15.7 % 15.7 % 11.8 % 13.6 %









Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 9.2 $ 14.9 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 $ 36.1 Depreciation and amortization expense 6.7 6.9 26.9 26.7 24.6 Interest expense 0.5 0.7 2.1 3.3 2.6 Tax expense (benefit) 5.6 4.4 (19.0 ) 10.8 14.1 EBITDA 22.0 26.9 (31.8 ) 75.4 77.5 Adjustments to EBITDA: Restructuring charges 1.1 0.4 1.7 1.8 6.9 Environmental charges 1.4 1.5 2.3 2.8 2.3 Legal settlement — — — — (0.5 ) Transaction costs — 0.3 — 0.3 0.7 Costs of tax improvement initiatives — — — — 0.1 Non-cash pension expense 1.3 0.6 132.4 2.5 0.8 Foreign currency loss (gain) 1.9 (3.4 ) 3.3 (5.3 ) 1.8 Total adjustments to EBITDA 5.7 (0.5 ) 139.7 2.1 12.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.7 $ 26.5 $ 107.8 $ 77.5 $ 89.5 Net sales $ 132.5 $ 123.0 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 $ 469.0 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 20.9 % 21.4 % 21.0 % 18.3 % 19.1 %









Adjusted Net Earnings

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) (A) $ 9.2 $ 14.9 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 $ 36.1 Adjustments to reported net earnings (loss): Restructuring charges 1.1 0.4 1.7 1.8 7.4 Environmental charges 1.4 1.5 2.3 2.8 2.3 Legal settlement — — — — (0.5 ) Transaction costs — 0.3 — 0.3 0.7 Costs of tax improvement initiatives — — — — 0.1 Non-cash pension expense 1.3 0.6 132.4 2.5 0.8 Foreign currency (gain) loss 1.9 (3.4 ) 3.3 (5.3 ) 1.8 Total adjustments to reported net earnings (loss) $ 5.7 $ (0.5 ) $ 139.7 $ 2.1 $ 12.6 Total adjustments, tax affected (B) $ 5.1 $ (1.2 ) $ 108.6 $ 0.4 $ 10.2 Tax adjustments: Increase (decrease) in valuation allowances 0.9 (0.6 ) 0.9 0.2 — Other discrete tax items 0.7 0.9 (4.7 ) 1.2 1.8 Total tax adjustments (C) $ 1.6 $ 0.3 $ (3.8 ) $ 1.4 $ 1.8 Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) $ 15.9 $ 14.1 $ 63.0 $ 36.5 $ 48.1 Net sales $ 132.5 $ 123.0 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 $ 469.0 Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales 12.0 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 8.6 % 10.3 %









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.46 $ (1.30 ) $ 1.06 $ 1.09 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share: Restructuring charges 0.04 0.01 0.06 0.04 0.18 Foreign currency loss (gain) 0.06 (0.10 ) 0.10 (0.16 ) 0.05 Non-cash pension expense 0.03 0.01 3.13 0.06 0.02 Environmental charges 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.05 Transaction costs — 0.01 — 0.01 0.02 Legal Settlement — — — — (0.01 ) Discrete tax items 0.05 0.01 (0.11 ) 0.04 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 1.93 $ 1.12 $ 1.45









Debt to Capitalization

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Total debt (A) $ 50.0 $ 54.6 $ 99.7 Total shareholders' equity (B) $ 463.6 $ 423.7 $ 405.2 Total capitalization (A+B) $ 513.6 $ 478.3 $ 504.9 Total debt to capitalization 9.7 % 11.4 % 19.7 %









Controllable Working Capital

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net accounts receivable $ 82.2 $ 81.0 $ 78.0 Net inventory $ 49.5 $ 45.9 $ 42.2 Accounts payable $ (55.5 ) $ (50.5 ) $ (48.2 ) Controllable working capital $ 76.2 $ 76.4 $ 72.0 Quarter sales $ 132.5 $ 123.0 $ 115.0 Multiplied by 4 4 4 4 Annualized sales $ 530.1 $ 492.1 $ 460.2 Controllable working capital as a % of annualized sales 14.4 % 15.5 % 15.7 %









Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26.0 $ 26.4 $ 86.1 $ 76.8 $ 64.4 Capital expenditures (7.5 ) (4.4 ) (15.6 ) (14.9 ) (21.7 ) Free cash flow $ 18.5 $ 22.0 $ 70.5 $ 61.9 $ 42.7









Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019 Capital expenditures $ 7.5 $ 4.4 $ 15.6 $ 14.9 $ 21.7 Net sales $ 132.5 $ 123.0 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 $ 469.0 Capex as % of net sales 5.7 % 3.6 % 3.0 % 3.5 % 4.6 %









Additional Information

