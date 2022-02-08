Printing Machinery Market to reach USD 25.7 Billion by 2026 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights’ exclusive study on the global printing machines market delivers a forecast on how the demand for printing machines will shape up in the years to come. According to the research study, the global market for printing machines will be worth over US$ 25.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period, 2022-2026. During this period, the market is poised to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% as a range of factors are likely to restrain the production and sales of printing machines.



Market Size 2022 USD 21.8 Bn Market Size 2026 USD 25.7 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2026) 4.3% Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2022E) 22.5%

One of the key restraints for the global printing machines market is the stringent environmental laws. Manufacturers of printing machines are compelled to modify their production techniques and create machines that can optimize the use of printing inks. Since these inks contain VOCs, strict environmental laws are curbing the commercialization of machines that aren’t able to optimize the use of printing inks.

In addition, the report also projects that increasing penetration of electronic devices will lower the need for printing, and ultimately limit the demand for printing machines in the near future. Printed hoardings on streets will be replaced by digital signage, and consumers will gradually shift to print-free media.

Leading manufacturers of printing machines, which are the key stakeholders in the global printing machines market, will face the brunt of the changing dynamics as such. The study reveals that companies namely, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Océ Imagistics, Inc., Bobst Group SA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Koenig & Bauer AG, Komori Corporation, Apex Machine Company Inc., and Cerutti Group will remain active in the expansion of the global printing machines market through 2026.

High Demand for Offset Lithography Printing Machines

A majority of key players in the global printing machines market are focusing on increasing the production of offset lithography printers. Competitive advantage of offset lithography when compared to digital printing techniques and flexography will continue to drive the demand for such machines. By the end of 2026, over US$ 12.7 Bn worth of offset lithography printing machines are expected to be sold across the globe. Digital printing machines, on the other hand, will register a CAGR of 5.4%, reflecting fastest sales during the forecast period.

APEJ and North America – Leading Markets for Printing Machines

Regional analysis and forecast, developed in the study, projects that the printing machines market in North America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will register impressive growth. By 2017-end, the printing machines markets in these regions are expected to be worth over US$ 4 Bn individually. North America is anticipated to record higher sales of printing machines due to booming packaging businesses in the US and Canada, while the APEJ printing machines market will be characterized by mass-scale production of printing machines at affordable costs.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2026 Historical Data Available for 2012-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value, Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APAC, MEA Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Germany U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia Key Segments Covered Product Type, Substrate Type, Application, End-Use and Region Key Companies Profiled • Agfa-Gevaert NV



• Oce NV



• Bobst Group SA



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• Heidelberger Druckmanschinen AG



• HP Inc.



• Koening & Bauer AG



• Komori Corporation



• Apex Machine Company Inc.



• Officine Meccaniche Giovanni Cerutti S.p.A. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Global Printing Machines Market: Additional Forecast Highlights

The report has further revealed that:

In 2021, paper and paperboard will be the leading type of substrate used in printing machines. Revenues procured from sales of paper and paperboard substrates for printing machines is estimated to net over US$ 8 Bn in global revenues by the end of 2021.

Packaging is expected to be the leading end-use industry for printing machines, accounting for nearly half of the global market value in 2021 and beyond.

Throughout the forecast period, printing machines will be predominantly used in packaging and labelling applications.



