Mydecine’s Exclusive Dealer Identified as Licensed Psilocybin and MDMA Supplier in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announced that Health Canada has included the dealer’s license Mydecine operates under as a supplier for the Special Access Program , which allows healthcare providers to request specific drugs for approved patients who have not responded to other available treatment options.



The licensed dealer facility, available to Mydecine through its exclusive agreement with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API), contains a unique research and development infrastructure as well as a manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Canada. With the license, Mydecine is able to provide psilocybin and MDMA that meet Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) through Health Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP). This program allows practitioners to request psilocybin and MDMA for a patient with a serious or life-threatening condition where conventional treatments have failed, are unsuitable, or are generally not available in Canada.

“While we will continue to advance the research of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy through our clinical trials and drug development process, we understand there are patients in need of treatments today. Through our dealer’s license, we can offer psilocybin and MDMA to practitioners and clinics in Canada who want to offer these treatment options for patients in need,” said Mydecine Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rakesh Jetly.

Following the addition of psilocybin and MDMA to Health Canada’s SAP in January, Mydecine launched its Special Access Support and Supply Program for physicians, clinics and hospitals throughout Canada, providing access to cGMP products, protocol training, therapy manuals, and technology to ensure safe and effective therapy outcomes for patients.



About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology company developing innovative first- and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction using world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 to address a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Our global team is dedicated to efficiently developing new therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The Mydecine business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy, as well as other novel, non-psychedelic molecules with therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities, Mydecine aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines to provide patients suffering from mental health disorders with safe and more effective treatment options. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

