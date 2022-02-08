Blue Star Commences Operations of its Soft-Shell Crab RAS Division

Miami, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (NASDAQ:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that it has commenced operations of its Soft-Shell Crab Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) division. This follows on the recent completion of the previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Gault Seafood, LLC (“Gault”) in December 2021.



The Blue Star Soft Shell Crab RAS division is focused on using its newly acquired technology to harvest the Atlantic Blue Crab during its off-season. “The fresh soft-shell crab product is largely unavailable to consumers for 7 months out of the year, and has a pretty narrow harvest window” said Frank Lubkin, President of Coastal Pride (a division of Blue Star). “What we are aiming to do is to apply the unique technology acquired from Gault and start scaling up production in a pretty significant way in Beaufort, South Carolina.”

“We’ll be delivering our first product almost immediately this month, and believe that we’ll be able to deliver our first off-season, fresh soft-shell crab product to consumers starting this August,” said Rodrigo Mezerhane, the Senior Project Manager for the RAS Division of Blue Star. “In the meantime, we continue to search for the ideal property site, which will allow us to produce 10x what we’ll be able to produce in our pilot facility in South Carolina.”

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

