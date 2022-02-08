HLA Typing for Transplant Market to hit $1.12 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global HLA typing for transplant market value is projected to cross USD 1.12 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Technological advancements along with increasing geriatric population is projected to drive industry growth.

Increasing number of end-stage kidney disorders is expected to further spur the demand for kidney transplants, thereby augmenting the market demand. Moreover, shift in technology from serological assays to HLA profiling which is gene based and advancements in healthcare facilities across emerging countries is anticipated to present significant opportunities for HLA typing transplant players in the market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1653

HLA typing for transplant industry from molecular assays segment exceeded USD 557.3 million in 2021. High growth rate is attributable to rising end-user preference for affordable, efficient and high-throughput DNA sequencers in HLA typing along with its application of NGS in tissue typing.

Some major findings of the HLA typing for transplant market report include:

Increasing demand for high-resolution HLA genotyping and growing governments initiatives to support development of HLA typing for improved transplantation will spur the Asia Pacific market expansion.

Major players have implemented various business strategies such as novel product launch and approval, mergers & acquisitions and business expansion for increasing its sales revenue.

Prominent players operating in the market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, CareDx, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fischer Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc and Immucor Inc.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 353 market data tables & 20 figures & charts from the report, “HLA Typing for Transplant Market Statistics By Technology (Non-Molecular Assays [Serological Assays, Mixed Lymphocyte Culture Assay], Molecular Assays [PCR Based Molecular Assays, Sequencing Based Molecular Assays {Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing}]), Product and Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, Services), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Academic & Research Institutes), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hla-typing-for-transplant-market

HLA Typing for Transplant Market from software segment is poised to exhibit 7.7% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Various software is being designed by industry players for analysis of the data gathered through process of HLA typing. The entire HLA typing procedure is long and extensive process. As a result, demand for software services is expected to increase, as they provide accurate results in less time.

HLA Typing for Transplant industry from diagnostic segment is set to register 7.9% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Growing awareness initiatives for organ donations by public, private institutions and NGOs is likely to improve organ transplantation, thereby offering significant segmental expansion.

HLA typing for transplant market from academic and research institutes segment accounted for 17.3% market share in 2021. HLA typing for research purposes is preferred due to the introduction of sensitive technologies and instruments that enable scientists to perform number of assays. For instance, the International Center for Blood Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) has collaborated with Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP). The collaboration aimed towards advancement of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and cellular therapy to upsurge survival of patients and improve quality of life.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register over 7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 due to increasing demand for high-resolution HLA genotyping, growing governments initiatives to support development of HLA typing for improved transplantation coupled with adoption of advanced technologies for stem cell & organ donations.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/hla-typing-for-transplant-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.