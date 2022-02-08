Symbeo Names Tomika A. Russell President

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbeo, a CorVel company, specializing in cloud technology and Software as a Service by providing global invoice solutions to organizations across all industries, has appointed Tomika A. Russell as President of the company. Russell brings over 20 years of leadership experience to Symbeo with a focus on building high-performing teams and creating customer value.



As president of the organization, Russell will be responsible for strategic business planning and company vision. She will provide leadership along with growth and development to the executive leadership team and employees.

Prior to joining Symbeo, Russell oversaw digital strategies for sales, marketing, finance and data for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). At DTNA, she drove operational efficiencies to maximize profit, and created additional revenue streams with a robust digital sales strategy. She previously served as Chief Information Officer at Daimler Vehiculos Comerciales Mexico and Detroit Diesel Corporation.

“We’re pleased to welcome Tomika as president of Symbeo,” said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel. “Her innovative approach to leadership coupled with her background in digital strategies and emerging technologies will drive Symbeo growth. We are excited to have her as part of our leadership team.”

“I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping our customers solve their real-world invoice problems in an ever-changing environment,” said Russell.

About Symbeo

Symbeo, a wholly owned subsidiary of CorVel Corporation, provides digital mailroom and automated accounts payable services to the world’s largest and most recognized companies. Symbeo is passionate about connecting enterprise organizations with technology solutions that bring deep value and operational cost savings to our customers. Using, AI, machine learning and other technologies blended with proven human processes, we transform one of the most problematic AP challenges, the manual or paper invoice, into a touchless ready-to-pay transaction with complete AP visibility and control.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. (Nasdaq: CRVL) applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

