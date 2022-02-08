Oculis appoints Dr. Bastian Dehmel as Chief Development Officer

Former Amgen Global Development Leader/OxThera CMO joins Oculis as Chief Development Officer to lead development planning and drive operational excellence





LAUSANNE, Switzerland, February 8th, 2022 – Oculis S.A. (“Oculis”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative ophthalmic treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients, announces the further strengthening of the Company’s executive leadership team with the appointment of Dr. Bastian Dehmel as global Chief Development Officer, based in Oculis’ corporate headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. At Oculis, Dr. Dehmel will be responsible for driving the further development of the Company’s strong advanced pipeline of innovative ophthalmology therapies through the New Drug Application stage.

Dr. Dehmel brings close to 20 years of global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience, spanning early and late-phase drug development, clinical operations, biostatistics, and regulatory and medical affairs across multiple therapeutic areas. He joins Oculis from OxThera, a Swedish biopharma company, where he was Chief Medical Officer. Prior to this, he spent more than 10 years at Amgen where he held roles of increasing responsibility, both in the European and Global headquarters, where he led its global Phase III EVOLVE study (Sensipar(R)/Mimpara(R)) and co-led the global product strategy team. He has also held medical advisory roles at Novo Nordisk in Denmark and GlaxoSmithKline in Germany.

Dr. Dehmel received his clinical training in Internal Medicine at Charité University and worked as a post-doc at the Max-Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, both in Berlin, Germany.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said: “Bastian has a wealth of international experience in leading global clinical development programs gained both from large pharma and innovative biotech companies. We are excited to have him join Oculis as we further accelerate our innovative pipeline of transformational treatments in ophthalmology. His knowledge and expertise will be key in the next phase of our journey to successfully bring to market Oculis’ novel product candidates for the benefit of patients globally.”

Dr. Bastian Dehmel, Chief Development Officer of Oculis, added: “Oculis's mission to seek innovative solutions to ophthalmology diseases that transform the lives of patients is bold and exciting and I am delighted to join such an inspiring team. Oculis has already built a unique and highly differentiated pipeline and I look forward to further supporting its progress towards commercialization with my experience in executing global drug development programs.”

-ENDS-

Photo available on request

About Oculis

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with global operations in Europe, the U.S. and China, Oculis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative innovative ophthalmic treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients. Oculis has a robust and expansive development portfolio including late-stage novel topical (eye drop) treatments, which are non-invasive and represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with retinal edema and front-of-the-eye diseases. In addition, Oculis’ formulation discovery and innovation capabilities enable the development of a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases that affect both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

To learn more, please visit www.oculis.com

Contacts

Oculis

Dr. Riad Sherif, CEO

riad.sherif@oculis.com

Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Louie-Anne Gauthier, VP, Strategic Marketing and BD&L

louie-anne.gauthier@oculis.com

Media & Investor Relations

SPRG (China / Asia)

Esther Chan, Cindy Lung, Brigid Lee

oculis@sprg.com.hk

Consilium Strategic Communications (Europe)

Amber Fennell, Matthew Cole, Allison Connolly

oculis@consilium-comms.com

Russo Partners (U.S.)

Nic Johnson, Jo Galatioto

RPOculisTeam@russopr.com