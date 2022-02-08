Worldwide Aluminium Powder Industry to 2027 - Featuring Toyal America, Alcoa and AMG Alpoco Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aluminium powder market reached a volume of 418.5 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 504.5 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Aluminium powder refers to the fine, granular, silvery-white to grey, and odorless powder made from aluminium metal. It is reactive and flammable in nature and is obtained by stamping and ball-milling foils in the presence of fatty lubricants, such as stearic acid, edible vegetable oil, and food-grade fatty acids. It is also supplied in the form of paste wetted with mineral spirit.

Nowadays, aluminium powder is available in various forms, such as atomized aluminium powder, flake powder, paste, and pigment powder. The powder is denser than water and is extensively used to make other chemicals. Aluminium powder undergoes vigorous exothermic reactions when it gets oxidized. It can also react with numerous organic and inorganic chemicals. As a result, it finds application in manufacturing explosives and fireworks, paints and sealants, sparkles and glitters, aerated autoclave concrete, reflective roof coatings, and printing inks



The global aluminium powder market is primarily driven by its increasing applications in diverse industries. Aluminium powder is utilized in the construction industry as it forms an essential component in the production of lightweight concrete. In combination with oxygen, it is also used in the aerospace and defense sector for launching rockets.

Additionally, aluminium shows high corrosion resistance and is effective in increasing the lifespan of the product. As a result, there has been an increasing demand for aluminium powder in the electronics industry, and it is favored as the main ingredient in the production of solar cells. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns have encouraged several manufacturers to adopt green manufacturing practices to minimize operating costs and reduce energy and utility bills, which is acting as a major trend in the market



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aluminium powder market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, end use and raw material



Breakup by Technology:

Air Atomization

Others

Based on technology, air atomization holds the biggest market share, representing the most preferred technology among manufacturers



Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Automotive

Chemical

Construction

Explosives

Defence and Aerospace

Others

Amongst these, the industrial sector is the largest end user of aluminium powder, accounting for majority of the total global market



Breakup by Raw Material:

Aluminium Ingots

Aluminium Scrap

At present, aluminium ingots are the most widely used raw material, exhibiting a clear dominance in the market



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market, with the largest market share



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

ECKA Granules Germany GmbH

Toyal America, Inc

Alcoa Corporation

United Co RUSAL PLC

AMG Alpoco UK Ltd

Metal Powder Company Limited (MEPCO)

Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the size of the global aluminum powder market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global aluminum powder market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum powder market?

4. What is the breakup of the global aluminum powder market based on the raw material?

5. What is the breakup of the global aluminum powder market based on the end-use?

6. What is the breakup of the global aluminum powder market based on the technology?

7. What are the key regions in the global aluminum powder market?

8. Who are the key companies/players in the global aluminum powder market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aluminium Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Market Breakup by Key Players



6 Global Aluminium Powder Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Technology

6.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 Exports

6.10.6 End-Use

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors

6.13 Aluminium Powder: Import and Export Data

6.13.1 Imports by Major Countries

6.13.2 Exports by Major Countries



7 Performance of Key Regions



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Air Atomization

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Others

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Chemical

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Construction

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Explosives

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Defense and Aerospace

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Raw Material

10.1 Aluminium Ingots

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aluminium Scrap

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



12 Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Manufacturing Process

12.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.4 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Ecka Granules

16.2 Toyal America Inc.

16.3 Alcoa

16.4 RUSAL

16.5 AMG Alpoco

16.6 MEPCO

