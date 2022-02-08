Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

| Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

København K, DENMARK

Company announcement
No. 09/2022

                                                                                                                                                 8 February 2022

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Reference is made to company announcement number 8/2022, which incorrectly stated that NC ShareCo 51 ApS had sold shares. NC ShareCo 51 ApS has purchased 2,349 shares and the notice has therefore been corrected below.

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name  NC ShareCo 51 ApS (Reg. no.: 39624435)
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Closely associated person to Thomas Johansen, CFO of Netcompany.
b) Initial notification/Amendment

  		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914  
b) LEI  5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		 Shares

 

 
DK0060952919
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

  		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 425.00   7
  DKK 424.82    2,342        

 
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 Volume: 2,349

 

Price: 424.82 DKK (weighted average)
e) Date of the transaction  8 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S 
Thomas Johansen, CFO+45 51 19 32 24
Tine K Boye, General Counsel     +45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

09. Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities