Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement
No. 09/2022
8 February 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Reference is made to company announcement number 8/2022, which incorrectly stated that NC ShareCo 51 ApS had sold shares. NC ShareCo 51 ApS has purchased 2,349 shares and the notice has therefore been corrected below.
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NC ShareCo 51 ApS (Reg. no.: 39624435)
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Thomas Johansen, CFO of Netcompany.
|b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 425.00 7
DKK 424.82 2,342
|d)
| Aggregated information
| Volume: 2,349
Price: 424.82 DKK (weighted average)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 February 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
|Netcompany Group A/S
|Thomas Johansen, CFO
|+45 51 19 32 24
|Tine K Boye, General Counsel
|+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment