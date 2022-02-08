Sustainable Basics Brand In Common Launches 'Love at First Touch' Free Underwear Campaign Today

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable basics brand In Common is giving away free underwear [$20 USD] for the month of February to learn why it's "the underwear that launched 10,000 wows". The Love at First Touch campaign is free to consumers who sign up on the brand's website where they can choose their style and gift a pair to a friend.

"We want people to be able to fall in Love at First Touch with In Common,'' says founder Allison Bloch, founder of In Common.

Bloch, a 20-year industry veteran launched In Common in partnership with Full Stride Ventures in November 2021. "There is a reason why people say WOW when they open the package because we make the softest, most comfortable, sustainable basics on the market. You need to feel it to believe it."

In Common launched with the ethos of "clothes for the common good" and wants to bring better basics to the masses. The brand is environmentally conscious with some of the most sustainable and ethical practices in the market. In Common launched with men's and women's "better basics", including men's and women's underwear, the Zero bra and the Better Legging.

"This underwear has that stop-you-in-your-tracks, oh-my-god-is-this-air, put-these-on-immediately kinda softness that everyone must try. In fact, we're so confident in our underwear that we're giving them out for free," says Bloch.

The Love at First Touch campaign includes any underwear styles from the collection including thongs, bikinis, briefs, and boyshorts for women and briefs, boxer briefs and boxers for men. Each style comes in a variety of colors ranging in size from an XS to an XXL.

In Common underwear is made with a soft and absorbent modal TENCEL™ Modal - TENCEL™ Modal fibers that are extracted from naturally grown beech wood by an environmentally responsible integrated pulp-to-fiber process, which is self-sufficient in energy and recovers co-products from component parts of the wood. It is also known for its exceptional softness, that is moisture-wicking, fast-drying, and wrinkle-fighting, making the garment more durable, good for you, and good for the planet. It's also equipped with antimicrobial material to keep you and your intimates feeling fresh throughout the day.

Consumers can access the "Love at First Touch" campaign through the landing page [https://thingsincommon.com/pages/love-at-first-touch], and in exchange for their email, they will receive a free pair. The offer runs through February 28 or while supplies last.

More about In Common:

In Common was founded on the basic principles of better manufacturing processes, sustainable fabrics, fair-wage employment, a modern design led by comfort—and all at a good price. In Common is built for a consumer and community surrounding progress and positivity. All of In Common products are made with sustainable materials to make strong steps in the right direction including: TENCEL Modal, BCI Cotton, EcoVerde Threads, Bio Compostable Polybags and Compostable Mailers. In Common believes in making sustainability affordable for all, which is why they design basics for modern, everyday living.

More about Full Stride Ventures

With over 70+ years of experience and a vertical supply chain, Gelmart International is the leading intimates manufacturer in the U.S. and partner to some of the world's largest retailers. Earlier this year, Gelmart International launched its incubation and venture arm FullStride Ventures which incubates its own white space opportunities, as well as provides start-ups with investment and turnkey supply chain solutions, product development, and marketing strategies. Gelmart and FullStride Ventures was the lead investor, manufacturer and co-founding partner of LIVELY and most recently Wknd Nation.

