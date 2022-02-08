Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q4 2021 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 8 February 2022
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on Thursday 17th of February 2022. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Thursday 17th of February at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........ 7590346
International dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo:................ +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jb9o62eq
*****
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com