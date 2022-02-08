Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk and Maintain Security Posture

MADISON, Conn., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, recently announced that they have received national recognition by earning HITRUST CSF® Certification. HITRUST CSF Certification demonstrates that the organization’s data services and portal have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and that they are appropriately managing risk. There were no Corrective Action Plans (CAPS) as a result of the assessment.



This is Clarity’s third time receiving this certification and keeps them in an exclusive group of organizations worldwide that have achieved this goal. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“It’s more important than ever that we work to continually meet the complex compliance requirements associated with the healthcare industry,” said Rob Stepeck, Chief Technology Officer, Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. “Clarity is committed to the protection of the PHI/PII that we handle every day and will continue to maintain services that meet the high standard that HITRUST CSF Certification requires.”

“The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services at HITRUST. “The fact that Clarity Software Solutions has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. With their Accelerate Member Engagement offering, consultative services are provided to enhance welcome and plan lifecycle correspondence, driving increased participation in member activities and benefits. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit clarityssi.com.