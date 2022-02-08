KnowBe4’s PhishER Has Been Named the #1 Leader in the G2 Grid Winter 2022 Report for Third Consecutive Quarter

Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its PhishER product has been named the number one leader in the G2 Grid Winter 2022 Report for the third consecutive quarter. PhishER came out on top as one of two Leaders in the report by a wide margin.

Based on 54 G2 reviews, KnowBe4’s PhishER platform is the top ranked security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) software with the highest satisfaction score among SOAR products with a score of 93 out of 100. Analyst firm G2 rates products from the SOAR category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

“The PhishER platform is a huge time-saver for security teams, and it has revolutionized the way that they handle email threats reported by users to help them meet their Service Level Agreements,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Being ranked as having the highest satisfaction amongst customers when compared to other security orchestration, automation and response platforms is quite an accomplishment for PhishER, especially considering that it has only been around for the last three years. This report is based on reviews directly from KnowBe4’s end users, showing that our own customers think PhishER is a good, strong and useful platform.”

Some key takeaways from the report highlighting PhishER’s strengths include:

98% of users rated PhishER four or five starts out of five

Users said they would be likely to recommend PhishER at a rate of 92%

PhishER’s High Availability/Disaster Recovery and Threat Intelligence were its highest rated features

With PhishER, security teams can identify the most dangerous threats more quickly and efficiently. The platform also helps security teams quickly process the emails that were reported as suspicious but are actually legitimate and need to be processed by the employee.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.