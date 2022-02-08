Hyperfine Appoints Chip Truwit, M.D. as Senior Medical Director

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine Inc. (Nasdaq:HYPR), creator of Swoop®, the first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system™, today announced the appointment of Dr. Chip Truwit as senior medical director. For more than 30 years, Truwit has committed his talents to clinical practice in public sector healthcare and neuroradiology education.



“We feel privileged to welcome Dr. Truwit to the Hyperfine team,” Khan Siddiqui, M.D., Hyperfine's chief medical officer and chief strategy officer, said. “His remarkable experience in neuroradiology and his work with underserved communities will make considerable contributions to the Hyperfine mission of increasing access to critical, life-saving MR imaging throughout the world.”

Before joining Hyperfine, Truwit served as chief medical officer of diagnostic imaging and medical officer of precision diagnosis at Philips Healthcare, where he provided medical leadership and radiology expertise. Truwit’s career includes 27 years as a professor of neuroradiology at the University of Minnesota, as well as 19 years as radiology chair and three years as chief innovation officer at Hennepin County Medical Center. Truwit co-founded Image-Guided Neurologics (acquired by Medtronic in 2005) based on his pioneering work in intraoperative MR-guided neurosurgery with conventional cylindrical MR scanners at 1.5T and 3T. He has written more than 130 articles and four books on neuroscience and holds 31 patents for medical devices.

"I'm pleased to be invited to join the Hyperfine team on its journey," Truwit said. "In addition to increasing workflow efficiencies at hospitals and clinics grappling with the pandemic, Hyperfine is pioneering point-of-care brain MR to populations that otherwise have had limited or no access and improving the lives of children around the world, especially in underserved areas. Hyperfine offers me a return to my roots in pediatric neuroimaging and my efforts at expanding access to care."

For more information about the Hyperfine Swoop Portable MRI System, please visit http://www.hyperfine.io.

About Hyperfine and the Swoop Portable MRI System

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnosis and treatment of all patients regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose and treat patients in various point of care clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by a tablet. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments, operating rooms, and intensive care units, among others. For more information about Hyperfine, please visit https://www.hyperfine.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hyperfine’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the benefits of Hyperfine’s products and services, Hyperfine’s future performance and Hyperfine’s ability to achieve its mission. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of Hyperfine’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of Hyperfine product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Swoop is accepted and used by healthcare professionals; the impact of COVID-19 on Hyperfine’s business; the inability to maintain the listing of Hyperfine’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq following the recently completed business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and Hyperfine’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of Hyperfine to raise financing in the future; the inability of Hyperfine to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of Hyperfine to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of Hyperfine to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements; the inability of Hyperfine to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that Hyperfine is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for Hyperfine’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of Hyperfine’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using Hyperfine’s products and services; Hyperfine’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; Hyperfine’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Hyperfine’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Hyperfine cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hyperfine does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

