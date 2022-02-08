Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM Eastern Time.



About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

