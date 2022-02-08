Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Agreement with Anheuser-Busch Distributor Heimark Distributing for TapouT in Southern California

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Heimark Distributing to distribute TapouT through the key Southern California markets.

Heimark Distributing, based in Indio, California, has been serving Southern California since its founding in 1937. Heimark services more than 1500 accounts in more than 60 cities across major portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “This latest distribution agreement marks our sixth distribution agreement since our November agreement with AB ONE, and is another example of how the credibility that partnership brought us is helping us with other distributors. Heimark, already a distributor of our Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco product lines, has been distributing for Anheuser- Busch, a subsidiary of AB-ONE, since 1963, and we are proud to have the TapouT product line added to Heimark’s amazing portfolio of brands.”

Nistico added, “distribution is the most difficult thing to achieve, and the most important … if you’re not in distribution you’re not for sale. Our partnership with InBev’s AB-ONE is invaluable and in continues to pay dividends as we build out distribution coast to coast.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

