Award-Winning Employee Platform and LMS Set iTacit Up for a Strong 2022

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front-line employee platform and learning management system (LMS) developer iTacit closed off a record year in 2021. Receiving four awards from the trusted leader in LMS recommendations, eLearning Industry, iTacit was recognized as a leading choice for organizations from all industries.

Listed as a top ten LMS for mobile learning, compliance training, employee training and cloud-based learning, the employee and workforce platform is an all-in-one solution with a full suite of learning management tools.

"If you look at our success this year, it's clear that our approach to employee-first tools resonates with leaders," says Luke Megarity, iTacit's President and COO. "Being listed for awards such as eLearning Industry's best cloud-based learning management systems shows that we don't cut back on any of our tools to focus on just one, and instead roll out a complete package."

Highlighted on awards for being intuitive, accessible, and going past what competitors offer, iTacit is poised to continue being an asset for existing and upcoming customers as their workforces operate in the ever-changing hybrid workplace.

In addition to the product awards, the company was recognized for marketing leadership in the learning industry with a Top Marketing Leader award.

"We listen to what organizations want, and ask tough questions of ourselves and the platform. This process is clearly working, as shown by these awards. Organizations want to improve their employee experience, completely integrate skills training into their digital workforce tools and get rid of paper-based processes. We're keeping up with and are ahead of these changes."

iTacit is progressively introducing value at every point of the employee journey, whether organizations are starting from the digital forms and workflows engine or fully featured course builder.

Increasingly, leaders are opting to implement digital solutions that do all of this, whether in the form of a one-hub service or suite of different software offerings. iTacit is set to slot in as a top option for those making decisions like this.

"I saw firsthand last year [2021] how leaders focused in on platforms like ours for employee retention, workflow optimization and more," states Megarity.

